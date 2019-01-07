search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

UP woman abducted, raped by 2 men; held after video goes viral on social media

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 11:38 am IST
A case in this connection was lodged only on Sunday, the police said, adding that the accused were arrested.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, two men -- Akib and Sajid -- abducted his sister, intoxicated her and then took turns to rape her last month, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said. (Representational Image)
 According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, two men -- Akib and Sajid -- abducted his sister, intoxicated her and then took turns to rape her last month, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said. (Representational Image)

Muzaffarnagar: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by two men here last month, police said on Monday, adding that the accused had also recorded a video of their act and uploaded it on the social media.

A case in this connection was lodged only on Sunday, the police said, adding that the accused were arrested.

 

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, two men -- Akib and Sajid -- abducted his sister, intoxicated her and then took turns to rape her last month, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said.

He added that a medical examination of the victim had proved rape.

The woman had not narrated her ordeal to anyone as the accused had threatened her with dire consequences, Bhadoria said, adding that her family members got to know about it only after the video went viral on the social media.

...
Tags: video goes viral, up crime, crime, rape, woman raped
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

The tech show at Las Vegas swings into action. The current week will see a plethora of companies showing off their latest gadget inventory and the best innovations for the upcoming year ahead.
 

New Wagon R 2019 vs Santro vs Tiago vs GO vs Celerio: spec comparison

The WagonR is longer and taller than the Santro, but the Hyundai is wider.
 

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

The Consumer Technology Association expects nearly 37 million Amazon Echoes, Google Homes and other smart speakers to be sold this year in the US, a 5 percent increase from a year ago. Meanwhile, more than 29 million smart doorbells, thermostats and switches are expected to be sold, a 23 percent increase from the previous year. (Photo: AP)
 

Underage kids get HIV, Gay dating app halts registration

Financial magazine Caixin said juveniles were heavily involved in the gay dating app, where some teenagers had even hosted livestreaming.
 

CES 2019: Huawei taps new growth with new server chipset launch

Chinese firms are also seeking to minimize the impact of a trade dispute which has seen China and the United States slap tariffs on each other’s technology imports.
 

CES 2019: Apple, Samsung to distribute iTunes on its Smart TVs

Apple Inc’s iTunes service a possibly the first sign Apple is looking to distribute its forthcoming television service on devices made by others.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Chennai: Three held for harassing girl in MRTS station lift

Taramani MRTS station at night. (File photo)

Tirupati: 24 red sanders logs, vehicle seized

The sleuths found 15 red sanders logs, concealed in the vehicle and by scattering around the vicinity they found another 12 logs.

Jharkhand HC reserves order on Lalu's bail petition

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases. (Photo: File | PTI)

Tirupati: Red sanders worth Rs 1 crore seized

Acting on the inputs given by the driver, the task force held flash raids near Narigipalle gutta, where they recovered about 69 red sanders logs weighing 2 tonnes worth Rs 1 crore in the international markets.

Hyderabad: 2 bank staffers mowed down

Two employees of ICICI Bank were run over by a speeding truck at Langer Houz.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham