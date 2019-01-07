search on deccanchronicle.com
Kilpauk medical college student attempts suicide after alleged ragging on campus

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 1:35 am IST
A case of attempted suicide was, however, was registered with Kilpauk police and further investigations are on.
Her parents said that she used to complain about ragging in the hostel, but gave them the impression that she could manage it. (Representational Images)
Chennai: Alleged ragging by students in the Kilpauk medical college forced a girl student from Ramanathapuram to attempt to commit suicide, but timely medical intervention saved her life, police said. The survivor is a first-year nursing student at KMC. 

She stays at the Women’s hostel in Kilpauk hospital campus. Sources said two girls from the same hostel allegedly offended her by taking the name of her caste.  The girl alleges that constant ragging by the two students had troubled her and as she was unable to bear the torture, she decided to end her life.  She allegedly consumed sleeping tablets and fell unconscious. Immediately she was taken to the hospital, after which she regained consciousness. 

 

Her parents said that she used to complain about ragging in the hostel, but gave them the impression that she could manage it. 

However, KMC Dean P. Vanitha Mani on Sunday said that the girl consumed only two tablets of Diazepam 5 mg which were prescribed for hypertension sleeping dose. After treatment, she was stable and was discharged and sent with her parents on Sunday afternoon. She feels sorry for the incident and the two girls had also pleaded guilty, she added. 

A case of attempted suicide was, however, was registered with Kilpauk police and further investigations are on.

