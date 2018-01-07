Woman gangraped by 3 after abduction in UP

Lucknow: A woman was allegedly gangraped by three men who first took her husband and brother-in-law hostage at gun point in Bhadawal village in Banda district, late on Friday night.

The family was crossing a river when they were abducted by the miscreants. The woman was taken to a nearby hut where she was gangraped.

The woman, who lives in Chitrakoot, had come to Gaurikhanpur village on Friday to meet some relatives and was returning home when the incident took place.

ASP Bharat Kumar Pal said that an FIR has been registered against the three accused. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused and the victim has been sent for medical examination.

