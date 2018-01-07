search on deccanchronicle.com
Girl in Hyderabad beaten up by master for not dancing properly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Jan 7, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Hyderabad: The dance master and the principal of Sri Chaitanya School at Kothapet under Saroornagar police station limits were booked for allegedly beating a Class IV student for not doing well in dance rehearsals.

A case under Section 323 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act were registered. 

 

Meanwhile, child rights activists demanded that such teachers and schools should be weeded out from the education system.

On Friday, the girl along with a few others were practising dance in the school under dance master Prabhaker. 

When the girl did not follow the steps, the angry master beat her, resulting in injuries on her cheeks. Other girls too were beaten.

The girl’s maternal uncle who learnt about the incident came to the school to enquire about it, but did not get any response from the management.

Parents of other students too arrived, staged a dharna and later lodged a complaint with the police. The complaint of the girl’s uncle said dance master Prabhaker beat the girl severely and injured her and school principal Shobha was supporting him and took no action.

Tags: saroornagar, kothapet, sri chaitanya school
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


