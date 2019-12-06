Nation Crime 06 Dec 2019 Unable to bear expen ...
Nation, Crime

Unable to bear expenses, Goa man burries sick wife alive

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2019, 8:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 8:28 pm IST
The police has registered a case under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC against the accused.
The woman's body was recovered by some labourers. (Photo: Representational)
 The woman's body was recovered by some labourers. (Photo: Representational)

Panaji: A North Goa resident was arrested for allegedly killing his sick wife by burying her alive at a construction site of an irrigation canal in Panaji police said on Friday.

The police arrested Tukaram Shetgaonkar, 46, on Thursday for allegedly burying his ailing wife Tanvi, 44, alive at the construction site of Tillari irrigation project at Narvem village, an official said.

 

The woman's body was recovered by some labourers, even as the accused tried to stop them from working at the site, where he had buried the victim on Wednesday, he said.

The accused, who earned a living doing odd jobs, reportedly killed his wife as he was unable to bear her medical expenses, the official added.

The police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, he said.

...
Tags: murder, ipc, goa crime
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


Latest From Nation

The main reason for rise in price was damage to the onion crop due to rains. (Photo: Representational)

Onion price continues to make us cry, it’s now Rs 165/kg

'This is not about how many numbers BJP has in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If you want to grant citizenship, grant citizenship to all. TMC has issued whip for four days from Monday to Thursday in both houses,' O' Brien said. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Amendment bill: TMC issues whip to MPs for four days

'The state government cannot be held responsible for high onion prices. We (people) are responsible for being 'Sushegad', Sawant said. (Photo: ANI)

Goa CM blames relaxed attitude of locals who don't plant onions for crisis

'Law and order is dismal. Women are not safe in Uttar Pradesh. Incidents (against women) are taking place on a daily basis. In UP, every day a Hyderabad (like incident) is taking place,' Shukla said recounting crime against women in Mainpuri, Unnao and Chitrakoot. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Hyderabad-like crimes taking place in UP every day': Cong leader Rajiv Shukla



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Chennai: Inspector gets 2 years RI for seeking bribe

Special Judge J. Omprakash, said the court had come to the conclusion that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and accused is found guilty for the offence committed under section 7, 13(2), 3(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Chennai: Hunt on for two more gang-rape accused

According to police, a Plus-1 minor girl student was allegedly gang raped by six-member gang recently at Seeranaickenplayam.

Debt drives 3 of family to suicide in Namakkal district

The head of the family Mohan, 55, a rig owner involved in drilling activities, his wife Nirmala, 47, and their 17-year-old daughter, Sowmya, had allegedly consumed some poisonous substance at home in the wee hours of Monday, when Mohan's elder son, Naveen Kumar, 25, had been to Sholapur on business work. (Representational Images)

Hyderabad: 2 couples fear their families, end lives

At Shabad, the man and woman were found hanging on a tree, while at Keshampet, a young man hanged himself to a tree after learning about the suicide of his girlfriend.

35-year-old Mumbai woman dies after being slapped by her boyfriend

A 35-year-old woman died on the way to the hospital after she was beaten allegedly by her boyfriend near Mankhurd railway station in Mumbai, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham