Nation Crime 06 Nov 2021 Don’t seize ve ...
Nation, Crime

Don’t seize vehicles of drunk drivers: Telangana HC diktat to cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 6, 2021, 12:12 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 6:24 am IST
HC made it clear that the police have no powers to seize or detain a vehicle from its driver or rider who is in an intoxicated condition
The Telangana High Court issued directions and guidelines to be followed by the police with regard to vehicles being driven by intoxicated persons. (DC file photo)
 The Telangana High Court issued directions and guidelines to be followed by the police with regard to vehicles being driven by intoxicated persons. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court made it clear on Friday that the police have no powers to seize or detain a vehicle from its driver or rider who is in an intoxicated condition.

Justice K. Lakshaman found fault with the police for detaining vehicles for days together and not releasing the same even after the drivers produced certificate of registration, identity proof and driving licenses.

 

The court also issued guidelines to be followed by the police before taking custody of vehicles. The judge criticised the approach of the state government in building pressure on both the excise and the police departments to collect more revenue by way of sale of liquor as well as imposition of challans during ‘drunk and drive’. The approach of the government was not appreciable, Justice Lakshman said.

The Judge made it clear that the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and other governing provisions did not permit either to seize or detain the vehicle from the person who consumed alcohol. The Judge was dealing with a batch of around 40 petitions, who had approached the High Court complaining about the detainment of their vehicles, when they were traced out in a drunk and drive check.

 

The petitioners drew the attention of the court that it had previously held that under the MV Act, police officers did not have power to take custody of the vehicle driven under the influence of alcohol and directed the authorities who had custody of vehicles in question to release the same on production of certificate of registration relating to the said vehicle and on production of proof of identity and also a valid driving license.

Despite the orders, police officers were taking custody of the vehicles, the counsels for petitioners argued. Home department counsel Srikanth Reddy said once the police found a person driving the vehicle in an intoxicated condition and there was no other person to drive the vehicle, the police were seizing the vehicle. The vehicle is released either to the owner of the vehicle or an authorised person on producing proper proof of identification.

 

He said police officers did not have the power to detain or seize a vehicle from a person who drove it in an intoxicated condition. Further, he said the police had been taking all necessary steps to decrease the death rates caused by road accidents.

Issuing a set of guidelines and directives, Justice Lakshman made it clear that their breach would amount to contempt and necessary proceedings would be initiated against the police officials concerned.

The Telangana High Court issued directions and guidelines to be followed by the police with regard to vehicles being driven by intoxicated persons.

 

* If the driver/rider of the vehicle is under the influence of alcohol, he/she should not be allowed to drive the vehicle. If the police find other person who is not intoxicated and has a valid driving licence accompanying the intoxicated driver/rider, shall permit such person to drive the vehicle without seizing the vehicle.

* If there is no other person, the police officer or the intoxicated driver should inform a relative or friend to take custody of the vehicle.

* If no one comes to take custody of the vehicle, the police official should temporarily take possession of the vehicle and keep it at the nearest police station or any other appropriate place. It should not be seized.

 

* The vehicle should be released to the owner or any authorised person on production of certificate of registration (RC), proof of identity and a valid driving licence.

* If the police come to a conclusion that prosecution of the driver or owner or both is necessary, the officer should file a charge sheet before the magistrate within three days.

* The vehicle will be released by the officer who detained it after prosecution is complete. Magistrates are directed to receive the charge sheets within three days from the date of seizure.

...
Tags: intoxicated, drunk and drive, driving licenses
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

City police stumbled on this racket that has been operating for the past few months in Peruru, Thanapalli and Chiguruvada besides areas close to the national highway between Tiruchanoor and Chandragiri. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Tirupati: Extortion gang targets lovers in secluded places

Graphic display of Tunnel Aquarium coming up at Thotlakonda beach in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

APTDC to invite tenders for Vizag aquarium soon

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association is also deeply concerned over the fate of petrol pumps on state borders. Representational Image. (ANI)

Telangana govt under pressure to cut VAT on petrol, diesel

On the last day of nominations, candidates from YSRC and TD filed papers for all wards while the BJP and the Jana Sena in a few places. Representational image. (PTI)

Municipal polls: Ward volunteer quits post to contest as TD candidate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

College students, staff booked under UAPA for celebrating Pakistan's match victory

Live telecast of the T20 cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. (Representational Image/AFP)

Tirupati: Extortion gang targets lovers in secluded places

City police stumbled on this racket that has been operating for the past few months in Peruru, Thanapalli and Chiguruvada besides areas close to the national highway between Tiruchanoor and Chandragiri. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Another Army jawan killed, JCO injured in gunfight with militants in J&K’s Poonch

An Army jawan on Thursday reportedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at the Kralapora Army camp in frontier Kupwara district. —Representational image/PTI

Two J&K scribes detained, sent to jail on 2-day remand

Dar’s family said that he had received a phone call at around 4 pm on October 8 asking him to report to the Sadder Police Station, Anantnag. Shah was picked from his home in Sheerpora area of the district on October 12 by the police, his brother Imran Shah said. — Representational image/By arrangement

Kashmiri students attacked at Punjab college post-Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup match

Following the incident, the Kashmiri students reportedly uploaded a video on social media alleging that their rooms were vandalised by a group of students hailing from Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->