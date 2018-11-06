search on deccanchronicle.com
Parents arrested for caning 28-yr-old son to death in Bihar

Published Nov 6, 2018, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 5:01 pm IST
Following a dispute with his parents, Arbind Kumar Chaurasia was beaten to death in Bihar's Khagaria district.
 An FIR has been lodged in the case at Maheshkhunt police station and investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

Khagaria: A couple was arrested in Bihar's Khagaria district on charges of beating their son to death over a family dispute, a police officer said.

Twenty-eight-year old Arbind Kumar Chaurasia was allegedly caned to death by his parents at Maheskhunt village in Gogri sub-division of the district on Monday night, following an altercation, he said.

 

"Chaurasia, who had deserted his wife, would regularly engage in fights with his parents over the matter. He was also having an extra-marital affair," sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) P K Jha said.

On Monday, too, he had a fight with the parents, following which he was beaten to death, he noted.

An FIR has been lodged in the case at Maheshkhunt police station and an investigation is underway, Jha said, adding that Chaurasia's body has been sent to Khagaria Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

