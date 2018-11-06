search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Kerala cop pushes man in front of moving car; booked for murder

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2018, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
DSP B Harikumar, who is on the run, has been suspended and booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.
Thiruvananthapuram: A 32-year-old man was killed after being pushed in front of a moving car allegedly by a senior police officer at Neyyatinkara near here, police said Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Neyyatinkara) B Harikumar, who is on the run, has been suspended and a case registered against him under Section 302 of the IPC (murder), they said. 

 

The victim, Sanal, sustained severe injuries in the incident and died later at a hospital, officials said. 

Trouble broke out on Monday night after Harikumar asked Sanal to move his car which he had parked on the side of the road. A scuffle ensued during which the official pushed Sanal in front of a moving car, local residents told television channels. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kozhikode that the official has been suspended as the complaint was of a serious nature. An assistant superintendent of police (ASP) will probe the case, he said. 

Harikumar, who was not in uniform, was visiting a house in the area, locals said. A large number of people blocked the road where the incident occurred Monday night and demanded that the police officer be arrested immediately.

...
Tags: kerala police, kerala cop booked for murder
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




