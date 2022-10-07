  
Nation Crime 06 Oct 2022 Cyber con artists on ...
Nation, Crime

Cyber con artists on the prowl to trick people into fake brand promotion

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Oct 7, 2022, 2:36 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2022, 2:36 am IST
According to cybercrime investigators, such cases are on the rise in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. (Image: Twitter)
 According to cybercrime investigators, such cases are on the rise in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. (Image: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Part-time job offers purporting to virtually purchase products from reputable e-commerce platforms on a commission basis is the new bait used by cybercriminals. According to cybercrime investigators, such cases are on the rise in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda.

In one incident reported to Cyberabad's cybercrime wing, a senior manager for a reputable pharmaceutical company received an SMS with a part-time job offer.

When he contacted the sender, he was told that it was a portal which is a part-time e-commerce platform of multinational corporations. He was also told that online stores buy virtual goods to boost their online sales and popularity. The victim was told that after completing the orders, he would receive a commission of up to 70 per cent on the purchase.

According to cybercrime officials, when the victim followed the instructions, he was directed to recharge his account, initially in small denominations but eventually running into thousands and sometimes lakhs of rupees for purchasing medicines. The returns and commissions assured by them would be displayed in the victim's virtual account.

The victims will be able to withdraw the money during the initial stages but when the returns are higher they will be unable to withdraw the amount. They are forced to pay more in withdrawal and other charges, only to discover that they have been duped, police said.

To gain the victim's trust, the fraudsters display logos of leading e-commerce portals on their websites and conduct all transactions online, police said when the scamsters realise the victim is suspicious of their business or is unable to pay more, they block the victim on all platforms.

To avoid falling into such traps, one should not proceed without verifying the background of the portals offering part-time jobs, and for whatever reason, one should not pay money to strangers, according to a cybercrime official involved in the investigation.

...
Tags: cyber crime, brand promotion
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Another party leader said the selection of Sudhakar was a strategic move by the party’s coordinator for Vizag, Anakapalli and ASR district Y.V. Subba Reddy (In picture). — DC File Image

Botsa, Dharmana 'met CM' for change of MLC candidate Sudhakar

Devotees who had taken Bhavani Deeskha flocked to the temple in their thousands attired in red. — DC Image/ C. Narayana Rao

Huge rush of devotees continues at Kanaka Durga Temple

The Hayathnagar police busted a ganja smuggling racket operating (Photo by arrangement)

Two nabbed with 1.3 tonnes of ganja, racket busted

In internal discussions MLAs and party workers are apprehensive about public acceptance of BRS (DC file photo)

TRS leaders worried about party's name change to BRS



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Plastic bottle hurled towards Arvind Kejriwal at Navratri event in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to attend a 'Garba' event during Navratri celebrations, in Rajkot, Saturday night, Oct. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

175 arrested in multi-state crackdown on drug cartels

In a major crackdown against drug peddlers, CBI led an operation in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau and police of multiple states. (Representational image: PTI)

NIA announces reward of Rs 25 Lakh on Dawood Ibrahim, Rs 20 Lakh on Chhota Shakeel

File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (Photo: ANI)

Email threat to blow up IndiGo flight turns out to be hoax, Mumbai cops register case

The email threat turned out to be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found post a thorough check of the aircraft (Photo: Reuters)

CBI arrests ABG founder-chairman Rishi Agarwal in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

The CBI has booked Agarwal and others for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->