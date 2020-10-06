India slams UN official's remark on Hathras case

India on Monday criticised certain “unwarranted” comments made by the UN Resident Coordinator on crimes against women including the recent Hathras gang-rape and murder case, saying that since the “investigation process is still underway, any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided”. New Delhi also said that the “UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government”.

The MEA said, “Some unwarranted comments have been made by the UN Resident Coordinator regarding some recent cases of violence against women. UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government. Since the investigation process is still underway, any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided. The Constitution guarantees equality to all citizens of India. As a democracy we have a time-tested record of providing justice to all sections of our society.”

According to news agency reports, a UN representative in India was quoted as stating, “The recent cases of alleged rape and murder in Hathras and Balarampur are another reminder that despite the impressive progress made on a number of social indicators, women and girls from disadvantaged social groups face additional vulnerabilities and are at greater risk of gender-based violence. We support the Prime Minister’s call for strict action against the culprits. Entrenched social norms and behaviour of men and boys that lead to gender-based violence must be addressed.”

The UN representative was also quoted as saying, “The UN stands committed to providing continued support to the government and civil society to address violence against women. As we fight the challenge of COVID-19 with the determination to build back better India, building respectful relationships devoid of prejudices and gender biases is a top priority,” it added. Deputy Country Representative and Officer in Charge, UN Women, Nishtha Satyam was quoted as saying, “We fully stand by and wholeheartedly support the statement given by our Resident Coordinator regarding the brutal rape and murder of two girls in Hathras and Balrampur. We unequivocally condemn the heinous act and demand that perpetrators be brought to book, that justice is fast-tracked and the safety of the victims’ family is ensured.”