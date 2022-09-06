Minor girl's throat slit, attacked with acid by relative during rape attempt

In a ghastly incident, a 14 years old girl was attacked with toilet cleaning acid and her throat was slit by her relative. (Representational Image/ DC)

Nellore: In a ghastly incident, a 14 years old girl was attacked with toilet cleaning acid and her throat was slit by her relative. The girl was attacked when she resisted rape attempt. The incident was reported from a village in Venkatachalam mandal of Nellore district.

According to local residents, the girl, a Class IX student, was alone at home as her parents went for work in a farm.

The accused entered the house and tried to force him upon the minor girl. He chased the girl when she escaped from his grip and ran into the bathroom. He managed to enter the bathroom applying force before she locked the door from inside. The accused allegedly poured the toilet cleaner into her mouth which spilled on her face.

As she started crying loud and raised voice for help, he slit her throat with a knife to silence her and fled from the scene.

Neighbours rushed to the spot after noticing the commotion and found the girl in a pool of blood.

They called the girl’s parents and the girl was shifted to GGH in Nellore. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital. The condition of the victim is stated to be stable.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Nellore SP Ch. Vijaya Rao visited the girl in the hospital.

Venkatachalam police booked a case and an investigation is on.