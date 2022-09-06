  
Nation Crime 06 Sep 2022 Minor girl's th ...
Nation, Crime

Minor girl's throat slit, attacked with acid by relative during rape attempt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 6, 2022, 10:59 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 10:59 am IST
In a ghastly incident, a 14 years old girl was attacked with toilet cleaning acid and her throat was slit by her relative. (Representational Image/ DC)
 In a ghastly incident, a 14 years old girl was attacked with toilet cleaning acid and her throat was slit by her relative. (Representational Image/ DC)

Nellore: In a ghastly incident, a 14 years old girl was attacked with toilet cleaning acid and her throat was slit by her relative. The girl was attacked when she resisted rape attempt. The incident was reported from a village in Venkatachalam mandal of Nellore district.

According to local residents, the girl, a Class IX student, was alone at home as her parents went for work in a farm. 

The accused entered the house and tried to force him upon the minor girl.  He chased the girl when she escaped from his grip and ran into the bathroom. He managed to enter the bathroom applying force before she locked the door from inside. The accused allegedly poured the toilet cleaner into her mouth which spilled on her face.

As she started crying loud and raised voice for help, he slit her throat with a knife to silence her and fled from the scene. 

Neighbours rushed to the spot after noticing the commotion and found the girl in a pool of blood.

They called the girl’s parents and the girl was shifted to GGH in Nellore.  Later, she was shifted to a private hospital. The condition of the victim is stated to be stable.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Nellore SP Ch. Vijaya Rao visited the girl in the hospital.

Venkatachalam police booked a case and an investigation is on.  

...
Tags: rape attempt, attack on minor girl, acid attack
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

The CMD said APTransco intended to create four additional day-ahead prediction models for wind, solar market forest cast and frequency forecast.(Representional Image)

APTransco developing four forecast models

A file photo of Ganesha idol being immersed in the waters of Hussain Sagar. (Image: DC)

Ganesh Utsav committee members arrested in Hyderabad

Supreme Court — PTI

Supreme Court notice to Centre on a plea to control population explosion

The Unesco on Monday listed Warangal in its Global Network of Learning Cities. — Representational Image/DC

Warangal listed in Unesco’s Global Network of Learning Cities



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials

File photo of actor-turned-politician Sonali Phogat (PTI)

Class 8 girl’s suicide sparks protests at school in Hayatnagar

The family and relatives of the 13-year-old approached the school and protested, demanding justice for the child. (Durga Rao/DC)

Telangana MLA Raja Singh's voice recordings sent to forensic lab

Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (PTI)

JH gangrape case: Cops unable to retrieve data from destroyed mobile phones

News

Maternal aunt beats 10-yr-old boy to death in Andhra Pradesh

The relatives from the adjacent house rushed to the spot and shifted the boy to a government hospital. Ayan died at the hospital. — Representational Image/By Arrangement
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->