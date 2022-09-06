  
Nation Crime 06 Sep 2022 Alarming rise in gan ...
Nation, Crime

Alarming rise in ganja consumption among teenagers in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Sep 6, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 2:18 am IST
This has resulted in their parents ending up paying huge amounts to rehabilitate their children away from drug addiction. With hardly any checking of their school bags has bolstered students to carry the banned substance in their bags, explained V.S. Gideon, who runs a rehab centre. — Representational Image/By Arrangement
 This has resulted in their parents ending up paying huge amounts to rehabilitate their children away from drug addiction. With hardly any checking of their school bags has bolstered students to carry the banned substance in their bags, explained V.S. Gideon, who runs a rehab centre. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Hyderabad: Some corporate schools in Hyderabad city have become haven for ganja supply as an increasing number of teenagers are smoking marijuana in the school washrooms or in hideouts once out of school. According to de-addiction therapists, some children in the 13 to 16 years age-group are consuming drugs as they are easily available in the market.

This has resulted in their parents ending up paying huge amounts to rehabilitate their children away from drug addiction. With hardly any checking of their school bags has bolstered students to carry the banned substance in their bags, explained V.S. Gideon, who runs a rehab centre.

“It is not stress that is leading them to addiction but peer pressure, curiosity and the fad to be with the moving trends,” said Gideon.

A 16-year-old student said that she did hear about other students getting caught for smoking marijuana in school. She smokes vape in the washroom while another student stands guard at the door.

“We carry pocket sprays to the washroom and use them once we are through,” said the student.

A psychiatrist who also runs an anti-drug rehab centre, Dr Virinchi Sharma said that currently, two out of five children who come to him are having substance use disorders. Several children confide in him that his friends got away by bribing the watchman or security staff.
ACP (crime) A.R. Srinivas said that police continue to keep a strict watch on the drug menace and have been registering several cases.

“In order to be away from our glare, many are going to hideouts. If we catch minors, they are counseled. We have told stationery shop owners to stop selling whiteners that are also used to get a high,” he said.  

None of the private school managements were willing to comment on the menace that is destroying the atmosphere in their premises.

How does it start?

It starts with lighter substances like vapes and hookahs, and ends up with ganja and other banned drugs. Students try it out out of curiosity, peer pressure and to follow the ‘trend’.

What happens when parents find out?

They are in complete denial that their child can ever consume drugs. They try to just handle the child in their own way by locking them in rooms. They do not understand that substance addiction cannot be solved this way. They need proper treatment, which can cost up to `one lakh in private rehab centres.

Basic symptoms:

Parents need to watch out for warning signals that come in the form of rolling papers, dried leaves and lighters in their child’s bags and behavioural changes like aggression, irritability, lethargy and sudden drop in academic performances.

How dangerous is the addiction?

When addicts do not get the substance, they start harming themselves or others. They do not care if it is their parents, friends or others and may physically harm them if not given drugs or money.

...
Tags: teenagers smoke marijuana, corporate schools ganja supply
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Dark Web drug nexus busted in Hyderabad
Over 30 lakh students to campaign against drugs
Drug peddler from Goa arrested in Habsiguda
'Single parenting' and 'over-disciplining' behind many drug abusers

Latest From Nation

A gang opened fire on a financier at Ravulapadu village in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema (Representational Image)

Gang aims gun at financier in Ravulapalem; police seize 2 countrymade bombs

Marking Teachers’ Day, the AP education department presented 180 state best teacher awards (Representational Image)

180 teachers get state best teacher award in AP

The TPTF is also alleging complete neglect of the education sector for over seven years, lack of promotions given to teachers, not filling the posts of supervisory officers and several other issues. Vijay Kumar was released by the police at around 12.30 pm. — Representational Image/DC

Teachers protest against diktat to share location

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced TRS entering national politics at the inauguration of the collectorate complex in Nizamabad. (Photo: @trspartyonline)

KCR promises free power in India, if voted to power



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

JH gangrape case: Cops unable to retrieve data from destroyed mobile phones

News

SC gives interim protection from arrest to Nupur Sharma till Aug 10

Nupur Sharma. (PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Body found in Raiwada canal

News

Udaipur tailor murder: Home Ministry directs NIA to take over case

Smoke billows from a burning object after violence erupted in the area following the murder of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Tuesday (PTI Photo)

Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials

File photo of actor-turned-politician Sonali Phogat (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->