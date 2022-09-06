  
Nation Crime 06 Sep 2022 Enforcement Director ...
Nation, Crime

Enforcement Directorate raids 6 locations in Hyderabad for Delhi liquor policy scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 6, 2022, 11:48 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 11:48 am IST
A file photo shows Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials leave after a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 A file photo shows Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials leave after a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations in Hyderabad as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.
The six locations in Hyderabad include those relating to Arun Ramachandra Pillai,  a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, and five others.
Apart from Telangana, the searches are also being conducted in Delhi and four other states.

According to the CBI, Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru for onward transmission to the accused public servants through Vijay Nair.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have been named as accused in the alleged scam related to the Delhi excise policy, which has now been rolled back.

Around 30 premises in Delhi, Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are being searched and private individuals named in the case are being raided, the officials said. But these do not include premises linked to Sisodia or any other government servant, they said.

The federal agency initiated a probe in the case, under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others.

The CBI had conducted raids in the case on August 19, covering the Delhi residences of Sisodia (50), IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including excise and education. The ED is probing if alleged irregularities were done in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

The scheme came under the scanner after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recently recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

Sisodia too demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy.
The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

The ED, during its probe, will analyse if individuals and companies who were involved in the policy-making of this scheme and related entities generated any “proceeds of crime under the definition of PMLA” and if there was any possible creation of illegal or benami assets, sources had said.

The agency has powers to attach such assets and question, arrest and prosecute those who indulge in the offence of money laundering.
According to officials, the chief secretary's report had shown prima facie violations, including “deliberate and gross procedural lapses”, to provide post-tender “undue benefits to liquor licensees” through the policy.

It is alleged that undue financial favours were extended to liquor licensees after the tenders were awarded, causing loss to the exchequer.

The excise department gave a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore to the licensees on the tendered licence fee on the excuse of COVID-19, sources claimed.

They added that it also refunded the earnest money of Rs 30 crore to the lowest bidder for the licence of the airport zone when it failed to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from airport authorities.

“It was in gross violation of rule 48(11)(b) of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which clearly stipulates that the successful bidder must complete all formalities for the grant of the licence, failing which all deposits made by him shall stand forfeited to the government,” a source said.

The Excise Policy 2021-22, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report, was implemented on November 17 last year and retail licences were issued under it to private bidders for 849 vends across the city, divided into 32 zones.

...
Tags: enforcement directorate, delhi liquor policy scam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

CBI questions Indospirits MD in Delhi excise policy scam
BJP says Kejriwal 'kingpin' of excise policy 'scam', handcuffs getting close to him
CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy 'corruption' case

Latest From Nation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in four southern districts of Kerala in the coming days. (Photo by arrangement)

IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in four southern districts of Kerala

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

CM to dedicate two irrigation projects to farmers in Nellore district today

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Revanth comes in support of village revenue assistants

The adventure tour operators association of India (ATOAI) in its guidelines on scuba diving stated that all dive centres offering this facility must have dive boats.(Representational Photo:DC)

Pvt agency engaged in scuba diving without boat



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials

File photo of actor-turned-politician Sonali Phogat (PTI)

Class 8 girl’s suicide sparks protests at school in Hayatnagar

The family and relatives of the 13-year-old approached the school and protested, demanding justice for the child. (Durga Rao/DC)

Telangana MLA Raja Singh's voice recordings sent to forensic lab

Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (PTI)

JH gangrape case: Cops unable to retrieve data from destroyed mobile phones

News

Maternal aunt beats 10-yr-old boy to death in Andhra Pradesh

The relatives from the adjacent house rushed to the spot and shifted the boy to a government hospital. Ayan died at the hospital. — Representational Image/By Arrangement
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->