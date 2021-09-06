Nation Crime 06 Sep 2021 Cops to probe bank s ...
Nation, Crime

Cops to probe bank staff’s role in Karvy scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Sep 6, 2021, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 11:53 pm IST
As part of the investigations, the police summoned Yugandhar Meka, one of the directors of KSBL who has been named in the loan fraud cases
(Photo: Karvy)
 (Photo: Karvy)

HYDERABAD: Bank officials who sanctioned loans for Karvy are under the radar of the Hyderabad police who are investigating the Karvy Stock Broking Private Limited (KSBL) loan fraud case. As part of the investigations, the police summoned Yugandhar Meka, one of the directors of KSBL who has been named in the loan fraud cases. However, he sent his lawyer, following which the police asked him to present himself.

According to the police, Yugandhar was summoned earlier for questioning during which he claimed innocence and denied allegations. Subsequently, he was called for questioning on Monday.

 

The KSBL had availed loans of Rs 137 crore and Rs 350 crore from IndusInd and HDFC banks respectively by pledging the shares of its clients illegally and defaulted. It is learnt that the Hyderabad police are examining the role of bank officials in the KSBL loan fraud cases. “We are investigating the cases and after a thorough probe only we can get to understand the role of bank officials in the fraud," said police officials who are privy to the investigation.

The directors of KSBL Comandur Parthasarathy, Yugandhar Meka and Bhagwan Das Narang reportedly availed several credit facilities from the HDFC Bank in the form of loan against shares (LAS), issuers risk (sublimit of LAS), drop line overdraft, cash credit, bank guarantee and short-term loan since 2003 which were being renewed or enhanced from time to time.

 

As of December 2019, the aggregate LAS facility extended by the complainant bank to the KSBL is to the tune of Rs 350 crore which was defaulted.

Likewise in the second case of IndusInd bank, the KSBL availed credit facilities of Rs 137 crore from the complainant bank by pledging securities/shares and personal guarantee of chairman and MD Parthasarathy by suppressing the facts that the pledged securities belonged to the clients and they did it without their consent and misusing power of attorney (PoA). So far, four cases were registered against the KSBL in Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerate limits based on the complaints from three banks - IndusInd, HDFC and ICICI.

 

Based on the complaints, the police investigated the case and arrested the main conspirator, Parthasarathy. Further investigation is underway.

...
Tags: karvy stock broking, hyderabad police, yugandhar meka
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a Pakistani Hindu woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus before returning to Pakistan, in Amritsar. (Photo:AFP)

Telangana lags behind other states in sending samples for genome testing

Hunters using country-made arms and explosives against wildlife in the forests of Chittoor district. (Representational Photo:DC)

Home-made guns, explosives seized along forest areas in Chittoor district

The ACJ asked why Telangana state is not concerned about providing crop insurance and sought a reply from the advocate general by September 8. (Representational Photo:DC)

Telangana High Court faults union, TS governments

As the affected crops are vulnerable to pests and diseases, officials will instruct farmers on how to deal with the situation, like spraying. — DC Image

Rains affect crops in 12,000 acres



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP student gang-raped, her friend beaten up in Mysore's Chamundi Hills

Police added that the victim is a native of Uttar Pradesh. (DC File Photo)

People’s carelessness blamed for card theft

A recent ‘Unisys Security Index 2020’ report that measured the concern among consumers about personal financial security, found that bank card fraud through unauthorised access to individual’s credit and debit card details and concerns around banking and shopping online was amongst the top problems globally. — Representational image/DC

Karvy honcho Meka Yugandhar finds means to avoid arrest

(Photo: Karvy)

UP student gang-raped, her friend beaten up in Mysore's Chamundi Hills

News

Bengali youth, girl sent back to West Bengal after abduction complaint

The accused was located at a brick kiln at Ankampalem village in Atreyapuram mandal. He and the girl were handed over to the West Bengal Police. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->