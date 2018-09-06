Srinagar: Stepmother ‘orders’ 9-year-old’s gang rape

The crime was instigated allegedly by her stepmother who also oversaw it, the police said adding that all the five accused have been arrested.

Srinagar: There has been widespread outrage in Jammu and Kashmir over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a minor girl by four persons including her step brother. The crime was instigated allegedly by her stepmother who also oversaw it, the police said adding that all the five accused have been arrested.

The gruesome incident is reminiscent of the gang-rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomad Bakarwal girl that took place inside a temple in Rasana village of the State’s Kathua district and which had evoked a nationwide outcry.

Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, on Wednesday tweeted, “A bone chilling story of gang rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in #Uri by her step brother and 2 other accused instigated by her step mother. A case worse than ….. of Rasana Kathua. @JmuKmrPolice has solved the case and arrested all the accused”.

It was found that the stepmother had been harbouring a long standing grudge against her husband’s second wife children. She revealed that her husband would mostly spend time with his second wife and the girl.