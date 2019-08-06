Telangana man dupe legislators on pretext of giving loan, arrested

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested a man who impersonated himself as an employee of the Secretariat and cheated public representatives on the pretext of providing them loans. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested a man who impersonated himself as an employee of the Secretariat and cheated public representatives on the pretext of providing them loans.

The accused identified as Thota Balaji Naidu posed himself as Deputy Secretary of Finance Department, Telangana Secretariat and cheated the public representatives i.e. MLAs, Ex-MLAs and MPs on the pretext of providing loans under the scheme of PMEGP (Pradhan Mantri Employee Generation Programme) to set up a new business.

The accused collected an initial deposit of 5 per cent of the desired loan amount through online transfers. The accused is involved in two cases at Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad.

The police said he has cheated Muta Gopal, MLA from Musheerabad for Rs 2.5 lakh by posing himself as A Mallareddy who was working as Deputy Secretary, Finance Department at Telangana Secretariat.

"Gopal deposited Rs 2,50,000 in Naidu's bank account. When they went to meet him in Secretariat, they met other Mallareddy who said that no one by name of Mallareddy is working as Deputy Secretary in the Finance Department," the police said.

A case was registered under Section 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sec 66 (C) (D) of IT Act.

Naidu has also cheated allegedly Kunja Sathyavathim, a former MLA of Bhadrachalam for Rs 50,000 in a similar manner.