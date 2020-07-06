103rd Day Of Lockdown

Nation Crime 06 Jul 2020 BSF jawans hurt, spu ...
Nation, Crime

BSF jawans hurt, spurt in trafficking on Bangla border

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 6, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
Two of the attackers are believed to have also been injured when the BSF retaliated by firing from non-lethal weapons
Representational image
 Representational image

Three Border Security Force jawans were injured in an attack by a gang of nearly a dozen Bangladeshi smugglers at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. All of them are constables who were released after first-aid, BSF sources said.

Two of the attackers are believed to have also been injured when the BSF retaliated by firing from non-lethal weapons during the ambush that took place early on Friday opposite to the Border Guard Bangladesh’s outpost at Dhankhola manned by the BGB’s 49th battalion.

 

The BSF has sounded an alert all along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh front to check cross-border human trafficking that may have seen a spurt during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, officials said Sunday.

The BSF has seen innovative methods to push poor and vulnerable people across the border by luring them with job opportunities in cities like Kolkata, Guwahati, other Northeast towns, and Delhi and Mumbai, a senior BSF officer said. At least five Bangladeshis were caught by the BSF in the past two weeks, the officer said.

...
Tags: border security force (bsf), trafficking, bangladesh border
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


