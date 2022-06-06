Police assault victim’s sister cries foul, SHRC begins probe

Hyderabad: Surya Arokyaraj, the 25-year-old man who was assaulted by cops, had a rod fixed on his left leg and had sustained injuries on his right eyebrow and ended up with wobbly teeth as the police hit him on his mouth with a baton, alleged his sister.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo moto cognizance of the case and is inquiring into the incident. SHRC members visited the hospital to gather information.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Suryajully, elder sister of Arokyaraj, said that constables attacked him even though he did not resist his arrest.

“He was a little drunk and tried to sit on our neighbour’s bike when he tripped and fell along with the vehicle. Alleging that he damaged their bike, the neighbours picked up an argument and called the cops,” she said.

Suryajjully said that doctors at Gandhi hospital have done a surgery and put up a rod below his left knee on Monday.

“He will be shifted to a general ward on Tuesday. He is badly injured,” she added.