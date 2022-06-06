Nation Crime 06 Jun 2022 Police assault victi ...
Nation, Crime

Police assault victim’s sister cries foul, SHRC begins probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 6, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2022, 7:44 am IST
, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo moto cognizance of the case and is inquiring into the incident
News
 News

Hyderabad: Surya Arokyaraj, the 25-year-old man who was assaulted by cops, had a rod fixed on his left leg and had sustained injuries on his right eyebrow and ended up with wobbly teeth as the police hit him on his mouth with a baton, alleged his sister.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo moto cognizance of the case and is inquiring into the incident. SHRC members visited the hospital to gather information. 

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Suryajully, elder sister of Arokyaraj, said that constables attacked him even though he did not resist his arrest. 

“He was a little drunk and tried to sit on our neighbour’s bike when he tripped and fell along with the vehicle. Alleging that he damaged their bike, the neighbours picked up an argument and called the cops,” she said. 

Suryajjully said that doctors at Gandhi hospital have done a surgery and put up a rod below his left knee on Monday.

“He will be shifted to a general ward on Tuesday. He is badly injured,” she added.

 

...
Tags: surya arokyaraj, shrc suo moto case, arokyaraj fitted with a rod in his leg
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A screen grab of the viral video in which police are seen kicking, hitting and assaulting Arokiaraj while trying to grab the bamboo stick from him. (DC)

Cops beat up, stomp on man

Owaisi (in picture) said the fact that Qatar cancelled an official dinner for the Vice President of India on a state visit spoke volumes of the damage done to India’s image by the former BJP spokesperson’s comments. — Twitter

Modi responsible for India's loss of face, says Owaisi

I.T Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others exchange memorandum of understandings in the presence of minister K.T Rama Rao in Hyderabad. (DC)

KTR urges Modi to support progressive states like Telangana

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Defence min nod to buy Rs 76k crore equipment for Navy, Army



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Fourth accused arrested in Jubilee Hills gangrape case, one still absconding

Congress activists raise slogans outside the DGP office seeking justice for minor rape victim on Saturday in Hyderabd. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Jahangirpuri riots main conspirators held: Cops

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Yasin Malik in a separate cell at Tihar jail under heavy security

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested

Journalists, security personnel and civil defence officials at the site, as NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Kashmir target killings: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam

People from the Kashmiri Pandit community block Srinagar-Budgam road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->