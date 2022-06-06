11-year-old kidnapped, gangaraped in Kondurg

HYDERABAD: In yet another case of gangrape, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two men in a cab on May 31.

The Moghalpura police has arrested two persons, Shaik Kaleem Ali alias Kaleem, 36, cab driver from Kishanbagh, Bahadurpura, and Mohammed Luqman Ahmed Yazdani alias Luqman, 36, of Muslim Colony in Kondurg village, for the crime.

The duo had offered the victim a free ride home. Instead, they took her to Kondurg, located about two hours from her place, and gangraped her overnight before dropping her back in the city the next morning.

The case came to light on June 1 at around midnight when the family of the victim lodged a missing person complaint.

“Her relatives said she had gone out to play around 6 pm and did not return home. They provided the police her details and identification marks. While the efforts were on to find the girl, a patrolling staff noticed her at Sultan Shahi on June 1 at around 5 am, and she was brought to the police station to meet the night duty officer, sub-inspector Tharani. The girl was sent to Bharosa centre along with a woman constable, where she revealed the assault,” said the police.

The girl who was staying with her relatives in Sultan Shahi wanted to meet her parents in Pahadi Shareef, the police said. “While she was out, Kaleem approached her and asked if she wanted a ride somewhere. She replied that she wanted to go home to meet her parents at Pahadi Shareef and that she did not have money. He asked her to get inside the car and picked up Luqman at around 10 pm before heading to Luqman’s place in Kondurg,” the police said.

A case was registered under Sections 366 (A), 376 (2) (n), 376 DB, and 376 AB r/w 34 and Sections 5 (g) (m) r/w 6 and 9 (m) of the POCSO Act. Following an investigation, the two men were arrested by the Moghalpura police and were sent to judicial custody.