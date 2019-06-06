Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 06 Jun 2019 UP man drugs, throws ...
Nation, Crime

UP man drugs, throws 22-year-old daughter in canal; arrested

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 11:19 am IST
The incident took place in Parai village in Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday.
Based on a complaint filed by a man named Arjun, the police have arrested two people, including the woman's father, Virpal. (Representational Image)
 Based on a complaint filed by a man named Arjun, the police have arrested two people, including the woman's father, Virpal. (Representational Image)

Muzaffarnagar: A 22-year-old woman was drugged and thrown into a canal allegedly by her father and his accomplices in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Though the body has not been recovered by the police yet, they are investigating the incident as a murder case.

The incident took place in Parai village in Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday.

 

Based on a complaint filed by a man named Arjun, the police have arrested two people, including the woman's father, Virpal.

According to Chapar police station in-charge H Singh, 23-year-old Arjun was in a relationship with Virpal's daughter - the missing woman believed to have been murdered.

"During interrogation, Virpal admitted that he gave his daughter an intoxicant and had her thrown her into the canal for tarnishing the family's name", Singh said.

More details are awaited.

...
Tags: drugs, canal, daughter, father, arrested
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, said IMD. (Photo: File I Representational)

MeT Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning in Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra

Former civil aviation minister and NCP leader Praful Patel. (Photo: File)

Praful Patel seeks another date to depose before ED in airline seat scam case

In the video, the cop is trying to explain Veer Singh Bhuria, a Congress lawmaker that he issued challan as the motorcyclist was triple-riding without a number plate but Bhuria goes on to support the lawbreakers. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Watch: Congress lawmaker argues with cop performing duty

He said the government has kept alive and perhaps even strengthened expectation of change in India. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

People have recognised India's stature has risen in last 5 yrs: Jaishankar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are world's deadly serial killers

Here are some of the most notorious serial killers of the past decades. (Representational Image)
 

Ivanka Trump trolled for her visit to Hague; find out here

Ivanka Trump inadvertently went viral on Wednesday with a tweet where she announced she was 'en route to the Hague!,' a city on the west coast of the Netherlands best known for housing the International Criminal Court and the United Nations' International Court of Justice. (Photo: File)
 

Glanza will be the first Toyota car in India to get Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Glanza’s infotainment system will be called Smart Playcast.
 

Watch: Salman Khan slaps his own bodyguard at 'Bharat' special screening

Salman Khan.
 

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

PM Modi shared his wishes through his official Twitter account. (Photo: PTI/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

25-year-old air hostess raped by friend, his roommates in Mumbai; 1 arrested

As per the woman, when she woke up next morning, she realized that when she was drunk, Swapnil Badodia and his friend forced themselves on her during the night. (Representational Image)

Delhi man killed by neighbours for opposing remarks against daughter

A case was registered in the matter and Ranjeet and Krishna were arrested, police added. (Representational Image)

Rajasthan: Dalit minor beaten up by upper caste men for trying to enter temple

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and four arrests have been made by police. (Photo: For representational purpose)

Hyderabad: Alluri Group MD Vikramaditya arrested for mortgage fraud

With all of his mortgaged properties in the custody of various banks, the accused devised a new plan to clear his debt. He then established a new firm in January 2016 called “Alluri Overseas”. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: Son beats up dad over land

According to the locals of Anantaveedi in Tirupati, elder son N. Vijaya Bhaskar and his wife Neeraja beat up the victim N. Muni Krishnaiah on Tuesday morning. Neeraja's brother Vamsi Krishna was also reported to be an accomplice in this.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham