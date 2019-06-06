TRS man kills BJP reveller

Hyderabad: A BJP reveller was killed hours after the local poll results were announced on Tuesday. The deceased, Prem Kumar had joined BJP workers in their celebration of the party's victory in the local elections. He was stabbed multiple times in his chest, arms and back. He succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mahbubnagar. Election-related violence has so far claimed two lives in Mahbubnagar district.

According to the police, Prem Kumar worked at a wine shop in Narayanpet district, while his family resided in Dokur village of Devarkadra mandal in Mahabub-nagar district.

During the MTPC elections, Prem Kumar raised objections to Srikanth Reddy, son of TRS candidate P. Rama Krishna Reddy, pasting posters on the wall outside his house. Srikan-th was angry because it was not the first time that Prem Kumar had questioned his actions.

Prem Kumar visited his hometown on Tuesday as it was a holiday. Meanwhile, following the victory of BJP’s Bhupal Reddy over the TRS candidate Rama Reddy, the saffron party workers took out a victory rally on the outskirts of the city and Prem Kumar joined them.

Police said Srikanth Reddy received information from his supporters that Prem Kumar was celebrating with the BJP workers.

When Srikanth Reddy called and threatened Prem Kumar for celebrating with the BJP workers, but the latter refused to relent. “Srikanth Reddy, his driver and an aide went to the spot of celebration and an argument ensued between them and Prem Kumar. Following this, the trio stabbed Prem Kumar multiple times,” an eye witness said.

Prem Kumar was then shifted to Mahbubnagar hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Mahbubnagar superintendent of police Rema Rajeshwari told this newspaper, “A case under sections 302, 147, 148, 120 (B) r/w 149 of the IPC has been filed against the accused. We have taken the others into custody, but the prime accused is still absconding. The case is still under investigation. After all accused are arrested, they will they be produced before the local court.”