Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 06 Jun 2019 TRS man kills BJP re ...
Nation, Crime

TRS man kills BJP reveller

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jun 6, 2019, 3:18 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 4:15 am IST
As Prem Kumar joined BJP workers in celebration the party’s victory, Srikanth Reddy and two others went to the spot and stabbed him.
Election-related violence has so far claimed two lives in Mahbubnagar district. (Representational Image)
 Election-related violence has so far claimed two lives in Mahbubnagar district. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A BJP reveller was killed hours after the local poll results were announced on Tuesday. The deceased, Prem Kumar had joined BJP workers in their celebration of the party's victory in the local elections. He was stabbed multiple times in his chest, arms and back. He succumbed while undergoing  treatment at a hospital in Mahbubnagar. Election-related violence has so far claimed two lives in Mahbubnagar district.

According to the police, Prem Kumar worked at a wine shop in Narayanpet district, while his family resided in Dokur  village of Devarkadra mandal in Mahabub-nagar district.

 

During the MTPC elections, Prem Kumar raised objections to Srikanth Reddy, son of TRS candidate P. Rama Krishna Reddy, pasting posters on the wall outside his house. Srikan-th was angry because it was not the first time that Prem Kumar had questioned his actions.

Prem Kumar visited his hometown on Tuesday as it was a holiday. Meanwhile, following the victory of BJP’s Bhupal Reddy over the TRS candidate Rama Reddy, the saffron party workers took out a victory rally on the outskirts of the city and Prem Kumar joined them.

Police said Srikanth Reddy received information from his supporters that Prem Kumar was celebrating with the BJP workers.

When Srikanth Reddy called and threatened Prem Kumar for celebrating with the BJP workers, but the latter refused to relent. “Srikanth Reddy, his driver and an aide went to the spot of celebration and an argument ensued between them and Prem Kumar. Following this, the trio stabbed Prem Kumar multiple times,” an eye witness said.

Prem Kumar was then shifted to Mahbubnagar hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Mahbubnagar superintendent of police Rema Rajeshwari told this newspaper, “A case under sections 302, 147, 148, 120 (B) r/w 149 of the IPC has been filed against the accused. We have taken the others into custody, but the prime accused is still absconding. The case is still under investigation. After all accused are arrested, they will they be produced before the local court.”

...
Tags: mahbubnagar district, local elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Volvo’s Tree-Transplanter at work at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Saving trees? BBMP, learn from KIA

B S Yeddyurappa

B S Yeddyurappa will not be axed: V Muralidhar Rao

Siddaramaiah

Debacle aside, Siddaramaiah unshakeable

Mahatma Gandhi (Photo: File)

Mosaic tiles with Tami Nadu emblem found in UP public toilets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

PM Modi shared his wishes through his official Twitter account. (Photo: PTI/AFP)
 

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June to recognise the impact LGBT people have had in the world. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Ford EcoSport gets new Thunder edition and a price cut

Thunder Edition gets cosmetic updates on the inside and out.
 

Watch: PM Modi urges citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives

Last year also, the Prime Minister had shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi man killed by neighbours for opposing remarks against daughter

A case was registered in the matter and Ranjeet and Krishna were arrested, police added. (Representational Image)

Rajasthan: Dalit minor beaten up by upper caste men for trying to enter temple

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and four arrests have been made by police. (Photo: For representational purpose)

Hyderabad: Alluri Group MD Vikramaditya arrested for mortgage fraud

With all of his mortgaged properties in the custody of various banks, the accused devised a new plan to clear his debt. He then established a new firm in January 2016 called “Alluri Overseas”. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: Son beats up dad over land

According to the locals of Anantaveedi in Tirupati, elder son N. Vijaya Bhaskar and his wife Neeraja beat up the victim N. Muni Krishnaiah on Tuesday morning. Neeraja's brother Vamsi Krishna was also reported to be an accomplice in this.

Hyderabad: Man murders live-in partner’s mother

Keesara inspector J. Narendar Goud said that the offence took place on May 22, at Nagaram, where one Saraswathi (55), a native of Warangal, was injured grievously by S. Sai Kumar (26). (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham