25-year-old air hostess raped by friend, his roommates in Mumbai; 1 arrested

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 8:40 am IST
The incident took place on Tuesday night at a flat in Goni Nagar where Swapnil Badodia, 25, the woman's friend, lived as a paying guest.
As per the woman, when she woke up next morning, she realized that when she was drunk, Swapnil Badodia and his friend forced themselves on her during the night. (Representational Image)
Mumbai: A 25-year-old air hostess working with a private airline was allegedly raped by her friend and his roommates in suburban Andheri, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at a flat in Goni Nagar where Swapnil Badodia, 25, the woman's friend, lived as a paying guest, a police official said.

 

Swapnil Badodia, who too works for an airline, and the woman went out for dinner on Tuesday evening and later had drinks at his flat, she told police.

As per the woman, when she woke up next morning, she realized that when she was drunk, Swapnil Badodia and his friend forced themselves on her during the night.

She lodged a complaint of gang rape at MIDC police station.

"We registered a case of gang rape under IPC section 376 D and arrested the accused (Badodia)," said Nitin Alaknure, senior police inspector, MIDC police station.

Swapnil Badodia confessed to the crime but denied the involvement of his room-mates, another police officer claimed.

He was produced before a court which sent him in police custody till June 6. Further probe is on.

