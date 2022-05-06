Saroornagar honour killing: 2 held for killing man

Hyderabad: Sleuths from Saroornagar police arrested two murder accused within two hours after an inter-faith honour killing was reported late Wednesday night.

The accused followed Billiampuram Nagaraju before striking him with a 12 mm crowbar and later stabbing him to death in front of his newly-wedded wife on the main road at Panjala Anil Kumar colony in Saroornagar.

Despite the victim’s wife Ashrin Sultana urging her brother and brother-in-law to stop it, they pushed her aside and smashed the victim’s head.

Nagaraju from Vikarabad worked as a salesman in a Maruti showroom at Malakpet.

He married his schoolmate Ashrin, who, defying her parents, married Nagaraju on January 31 in Arya Samaj.

Ashrin’s brother Syed Mobin Ahmed and her brother-in-law Syed Shakeel Ahmed, who were opposed to Ashrin’s marriage to a person belonging to another religion, developed a grudge against Nagaraju and conspired to eliminate him,” said DCP Sunpreet Singh Sunpreet Singh.

“Due to swift action of our officials after going through CCTV footage, the culprits were arrested within two hours of the incident. We will take this case to a fast track court,” he said.