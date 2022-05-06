Nation Crime 06 May 2022 Governor seeks repor ...
Governor seeks report from TS govt on 'honour killing' in Hyderabad

PTI
Published May 6, 2022, 3:44 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2022, 3:44 pm IST
The incident happened on Wednesday night at Saroornagar when the victim, B Nagaraju, a Dalit was travelling on a motorbike with his wife
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File)
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday sought a "detailed report" from the state government on the murder of a Hindu youth allegedly by his Muslim wife's relatives here, in a suspected case of honour killing.

The 25-year old Hindu man was brutally killed in public view here by his Muslim wife's brother and another person in a case of suspected honour killing, with the incident sending shock waves after the gory murder that was caught on camera went viral.

 

According to a Raj Bhavan press communique, "Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan having gone through various media reports on the gruesome murder of B Nagaraju on 04-05-2022 night at Saroornagar in GHMC area, alleged to have been killed due to his interfaith marriage", sought a detailed report on the murder from the government.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at Saroornagar when the victim, B Nagaraju, a Dalit was travelling on a motorbike with his wife and was confronted by his attackers -- Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed -- who came on a scooter, stopped the couple on the road and attacked the man in full public view with an iron rod before stabbing him with a knife, killing him on the spot, police said. Both persons have been arrested.

 

Police had said Syed Mobin Ahmed was opposed to his sister's relationship with Nagaraju, and had even warned her against it.

Tags: dr tamilisai soundararajan, saroornagar honour killing
Location: India, Telangana


