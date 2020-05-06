42nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

49,368

2,934

Recovered

13,739

894

Deaths

1,658

92

Maharashtra155252465583 Gujarat62451381368 Delhi5105146864 Tamil Nadu4058148533 Rajasthan3158152589 Madhya Pradesh30591000176 Uttar Pradesh288098756 Andhra Pradesh171758934 Punjab145113325 West Bengal1344264140 Telangana108558529 Jammu and Kashmir7413208 Karnataka67333128 Haryana5482566 Bihar5351604 Kerala5034624 Odisha176601 Jharkhand119273 Chandigarh115211 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh58360 Assam44331 Himachal Pradesh42343 Tripura2920 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Crime 06 May 2020 Bois Locker Room: De ...
Nation, Crime

Bois Locker Room: Delhi teens' chat on gangraping girls leaked, culprits identified

DECCAN CHRONICLE | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published May 6, 2020, 9:43 am IST
Updated May 6, 2020, 4:13 pm IST
Following the public outrage, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell swung into action on Tuesday.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Hyderabad: Screenshots of Delhi schoolboys sharing images of underage girls, with conversations ranging from ‘jokes’ about their private parts to planning a gang rape, went viral after some girls outed them on social media platforms on Sunday.

Following the expose and the public outrage over the objectionable content, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell swung into action on Tuesday.

 

One minor out of the 21 participants of the group chat has been apprehended, while 10 other adult members have been identified. The Cyber Cell had filed an FIR in the case under sections 67, 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, and other IPC Sections on May 4.

The police has also asked Instagram to provide details of the accounts of the group, officials said.

On its part, the Instagram said it takes the issue "very seriously" and does not allow such behaviour. It said the objectionable content featuring minor girls was removed from the platform as soon as it was made aware of it.

In a statement, Instagram asserted that it accords top priority to ensure that its users can express themselves in a "safe and respectful way".
"We absolutely do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people, and have actioned content violating our Community Standards as we were made aware of it," a Facebook spokesperson said. Instagram is owned by Facebook.

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said it was a shocking incident and cannot be tolerated. According to an official, the WCD department will work with Directorate of Education to chalk out a strategy to curb such incidents.

Delhi Commission for Women's chief Swati Maliwal took suo-motu cognizance of the case and issued notices to Delhi Police as well as Instagram to submit details of action taken in the case by May 8, after which the Delhi Police also took cognizance and initiated investigation into the case.

Later, a top private school in Delhi filed an official complaint in the case and police sources have told DC that one of the girls who had outed the activities in the group chat has also anonymously filed a complaint with the police.

As soon as the posts went viral, a Mumbai-based cyber expert, Shubham Singh also started an investigation into the case, gathering information on the details of the admin and members of the group. He has earlier helped the Mumbai and Maharashtra police in several financial frauds and cyberbullying cases.

Meanwhile, Deccan Chronicle also tried to reach out to Niska Nagpal, one of the girls who exposed the Boys Locker Room. However, there has been no response yet.

...
Tags: anti-sexual harassment, cyber crime, women rights, delhi police, online sex crimes, boys locker room case


Latest From Nation

A student from Alapuzha who has no access to online classes. ANI photo

Students from rural Kerala with no access to gadgets miss virtual classes

The Karnataka High Court.

Trade unions move Karnataka high court to oppose halting of migrant trains

Representational Image. (AFP)

Kannadigas stranded at UAE to be brought back home in special flight

Engagement between security forces and militants has intensified this week in Kashmir. Here we see security personnel leaving after an encounter with militants in Handwara in Kashmir earlier this week. (PTI)

Burhan Wani's successor Riyaz Naikoo killed in Kashmir gunfight



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

5 Tablighi Jamaat attendees arrested for concealing travel history

5 Tablighi Jamaat attendees arrested for failing to declare themselves. (PTI Photo)

12 Tablighi Jamaat members sent to temporary jail after quarantine

Foreign nationals from Indonesia, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz Nizamuddin in mid-March, taken to jail after being produced at ACJM court during the nationwide lockdown in Moradabad. PTI photo

India will respond to every act of ceasefire violation by Pakistan: Gen. Naravane

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)

Palghar lynching: Five more people arrested for killing monk, 2 others

Representational image. (PTI)

Handwara encounter: How the tragedy unfolded

Security forces during an encounter with the militants near the Chanjmullah area of Handwara in Kupwara district of North Kashmir. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham