Murder conspiracy: Karnataka High Court notice to journalist Ravi Belagere

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered notice to ‘Hai Bangalore’ editor Ravi Belagere following the state government plea seeking cancellation of the lower court order granting him bail in connection with a case where he is accused of conspiring to murder his former colleague Sunil Heggaravalli.

The prosecution has filed the petition on various grounds including that the lower court has failed to consider the nature of the accusation and the accused has no regard for law and severity of punishment in case of conviction. It also stated that the lower court has failed to consider the reasonable apprehension of the prosecution with regard to tampering of evidence and apprehension of threat to witnesses.

“The court has further failed to consider that there is sufficient prima facie in support of the allegations made in the case against the accused. Also, the nature of materials seized from the possession of the accused,” prosecution states while seeking for cancellation of bail granted to the accused Ravi Belagere. Further, the allegation that there was a conspiracy between the accused to eliminate the victim is of grievous in nature that the court ought to have weighed in the mind to reject the bail, it stated.

It further expresses apprehension in its plea that the accused being an influential person would interfere or attempt to interfere with the due course of administration of justice and abuse the privilege granted to him. Belagere is facing offences for attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy under the Arms Act.