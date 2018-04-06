search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Murder conspiracy: Karnataka High Court notice to journalist Ravi Belagere

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 6, 2018, 2:16 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 3:57 am IST
Prosecution states while seeking for cancellation of bail granted to the accused Ravi Belagere.
Ravi Belagere
 Ravi Belagere

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered notice to ‘Hai Bangalore’ editor Ravi Belagere following the state government plea seeking cancellation of the lower court order granting him bail in connection with a case where he is accused of conspiring to murder his former colleague Sunil Heggaravalli.

The prosecution has filed the petition on various grounds including that the lower court has failed to consider the nature of the accusation and the accused has no regard for law and severity of punishment in case of conviction. It also stated that the lower court has failed to consider the reasonable apprehension of the prosecution with regard to tampering of evidence and apprehension of threat to witnesses.

 

“The court has further failed to consider that there is sufficient prima facie in support of the allegations made in the case against the accused. Also, the nature of materials seized from the possession of the accused,” prosecution states while seeking for cancellation of bail granted to the accused Ravi Belagere. Further, the allegation that there was a conspiracy between the accused to eliminate the victim is of grievous in nature that the court ought to have weighed in the mind to reject the bail, it stated.

It further expresses apprehension in its plea that the accused being an influential person would interfere or attempt to interfere with the due course of administration of justice and abuse the privilege granted to him. Belagere is facing offences for attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy under the Arms Act.

Tags: karnataka high court, ravi belagere
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp privacy alert: A fake malicious app can gain access to your personal data

WhatsApp, being one of the most popular apps with over 1.5 billion monthly active users globally, is bound to have replicated.
 

Pakistan minister trolled for giving communal colour to Salman Khan's conviction

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. The court awarded Khan five years in jail in the case. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sign language relies on same area of brain as verbal speech, says study

The researchers examined the production of phrases consisting of two words in American Sign Language (ASL) to come to this conclusion. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

Despite having expected delivery dates more than two weeks apart, the new families were happily surprised that the newborn cousins will share a birthday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Biological clock in women: Myth or reality?

The right to give birth or postpone a pregnancy is entirely an individual's choice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now you can video conference with 16 friends on Snapchat

Users also have the option to toggle between video and voice.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Minister George, six officials converted agricultural land, alleges Activist

K.J. George Bengaluru Development Minister.

Bengaluru: Rowdy attacks police, shot at, held

Charan Raj, the injured rowdy

Bengaluru: Two LPG blasts leave 14 injured

Fourteen people sustained severe injuries in two separate incidents of LPG blast in Bagalgunte and Jagajeevanram Nagar on Thursday.

Hyderabad: She teams file 149 complaints in March

Cyberabad police on Thursday counselled 20 persons who had been caught teasing or harassing women during the month of March 2018. (Representational image)

‘Singapore woman’ traps Hyderabad man

The sender started threatening saying that the videos and photos would be posted on social media, and my reputation would be destroyed if I did not send money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham