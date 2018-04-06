search on deccanchronicle.com
K'taka: Minister George, six officials converted agricultural land, alleges Activist

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 6, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 3:58 am IST
Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has lodged a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau.
K.J. George Bengaluru Development Minister.
Bengaluru: Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has lodged a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau alleging that Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George and six other officers had converted agricultural land in Hoskote for housing purposes.

On Thursday morning, the activist lodged a complaint against Mr George, N. Thimmegowda, Hoskote planning authority member secretary; Mahendra Jain, Additional Chief Secretary; B. S. Shekarappa, BMRDA commissioner; N.K. Thippeswamy, BMRDA urban planner, V. Dhananjaya Reddy, Additional Director BMRDA and N. Narasimhamurthy, a BMRDA official.

 

In his complaint Kallahalli alleged that the Hoskote planning authority under the garb of formulating a ‘Master Plan’ had illegally converted 870 hectares of agricultural land into residential and housing land.

He also stated that Mr George and six officials, along with 40 other builders were involved in the illegal conversion of land worth around Rs 150 crore.

