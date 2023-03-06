AP MLC polls: Cops seize ₹26.89 lakhs cash

MVP Colony police in Visakhapatnam raided an apartment and seized ₹ 26.89 lakhs without proper documents from a person in the Sector-1 area on Saturday evening. (Representational Images)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid the ensuing MLC elections in the state, the MVP Colony police in Visakhapatnam raided an apartment and seized ₹ 26.89 lakhs without proper documents from a person in the Sector-1 area on Saturday evening, following a tip-off.

The detained person was identified as Kanchipati Ramesh Naidu, a native of Chodavaram. During the raid, police found Ramesh in a cash bag. Later, after searching the flat, they seized the cash. On questioning, Naidu told the police that he was carrying the money to give to TD MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao. The police seized a motorcycle and two mobile phones from his possession.

Meanwhile, the staff of Madapam toll plaza handed over to Narasannapeta police ₹ 88,000 currency notes of ₹ 500 denomination, which was found on the National Highway-16 in Narasannapeta mandal on Saturday evening. They said the currency notes were allegedly dropped from an auto-rickshaw near the toll plaza. However, an eyewitness told the cash was dropped from a two-wheeler ahead of the auto-rickshaw.

Based on the CCTV footage and the information provided by the toll plaza staff, Narasannapeta police registered a case under Section 102 of CrPC and launched an investigation into the matter.

It is suspected that the money was being taken for distribution during the ensuing MLC polls.