  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 06 Mar 2023 AP MLC polls: Cops s ...
Nation, Crime

AP MLC polls: Cops seize ₹26.89 lakhs cash

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 6, 2023, 12:08 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2023, 12:08 am IST
MVP Colony police in Visakhapatnam raided an apartment and seized ₹ 26.89 lakhs without proper documents from a person in the Sector-1 area on Saturday evening. (Representational Images)
 MVP Colony police in Visakhapatnam raided an apartment and seized ₹ 26.89 lakhs without proper documents from a person in the Sector-1 area on Saturday evening. (Representational Images)

 VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid the ensuing MLC elections in the state, the MVP Colony police in Visakhapatnam raided an apartment and seized ₹ 26.89 lakhs without proper documents from a person in the Sector-1 area on Saturday evening, following a tip-off.

The detained person was identified as Kanchipati Ramesh Naidu, a native of Chodavaram. During the raid, police found Ramesh in a cash bag. Later, after searching the flat, they seized the cash. On questioning, Naidu told the police that he was carrying the money to give to TD MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao. The police seized a motorcycle and two mobile phones from his possession.

Meanwhile, the staff of Madapam toll plaza handed over to Narasannapeta police ₹ 88,000 currency notes of ₹ 500 denomination, which was found on the National Highway-16 in Narasannapeta mandal on Saturday evening. They said the currency notes were allegedly dropped from an auto-rickshaw near the toll plaza. However, an eyewitness told the cash was dropped from a two-wheeler ahead of the auto-rickshaw.

Based on the CCTV footage and the information provided by the toll plaza staff, Narasannapeta police registered a case under Section 102 of CrPC and launched an investigation into the matter.

It is suspected that the money was being taken for distribution during the ensuing MLC polls.

...
Tags: kanchipati ramesh naidu, vepada chiranjeevi rao, madapam toll plaza, narasannapeta police
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Doctors of the Endodontics team performing root-canal treatment during the Endo-Marathon organised at Army College of Dental Sciences. (Photo by arrangement)

National Cons-Endo Day: Army college organises endo-marathon

Cyberabad police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement. (Photo by arrangement)

Petbasheerabad honour killing: Victim’s brother-in-law arrested for gruesome murder

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo: DC)

JNJMACHS thanks CM for house sites to journalists

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file photo)

Unity eludes Opposition front in 180 LS seats



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

6-yr-old gangraped by 3 minor boys in Telangana

The girls’ neighbour noticed that the three boys were taking the victim into a house and then returning after a while. Because they generally played in the open, the boys taking the girl into a house made her suspicious.(Photo: AFP)

Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Terrorists shot dead a man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said. (Representational image: PTI)

MP: Indore college principal set on fire by former student succumbs to injuries

According to the police, the accused was enraged over not receiving the marksheet and had also attacked a professor with a knife back in October last year. — Representational Image/DC

NIA attaches property of IC-814 hijacking accomplice Mushtaq 'Latram'

Zargar is a 'Designated Individual Terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has been operating from Pakistan ever since his release and has been funding terror activities in the Valley. — PTI

27 child trafficking victims rescued from Danapur Exp train, six traffickers caught

Secunderabad divisional security commissioner, Dibasmita C Banerjee, alerted RPF Kazipet and Warangal teams to conduct a thorough inspection of the passengers travelling in the Danapur Express train from Balharasha to Secunderabad in the late hours on Wednesday. (Representational DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->