Cops seek custody of six accused in minister’s murder plot

HYDERABAD: Investigating officials ruled out involvement of more suspects or links in connection to the conspiracy to execute tourism minister V. Srinivas Goud, other than the six accused who have been arrested.

Sources revealed that the police filed a custody petition and are awaiting an order to question the PA to former MP Jitender Reddy.

The Cyberabad police, who arrested six persons, Raghavendra Raju, Madhusudhana Raju, Munnuru Ravi, Ch Nagaraju, Bhandekar Viswanath and Varda Yadiah, said the gang hatched a conspiracy and was offered `15 crore supari to kill Goud. Country-made weapons and other incriminatory evidences were seized from them, the police said.

Sources close to the investigation officials said they were awaiting custody orders to question Jitender Raju, PA to Jitender Reddy, who shall appear before the police on Monday. “No more suspects are found in the case. We will be inquiring about their contacts in Uttar Pradesh pertaining to the country-made weapons we seized from them,” sources said.

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra said following a complaint from one Mohammed Farooq, a 45-year-old businessman from Shamshabad, the murder plot was unfolded.

Farooq said when he went to the excise court in Mahbubnagar, two persons approached him and introduced themselves as Raghu and Nagaraju. They told him Mahbubnagar market committee chairman Amar was their brother and they were facing a problem from one Ghulam Hyder Ali, who stayed with a VIP, and sought his help because he was troubling their family members. The complainant also stated that they came to Petbasheerabad to escape as they feared threat to their lives.

Based on the complaint, Petbasheerabad police registered cases of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and the Arms Act.

"On February 26, we arrested Nagaraju, Viswanath and Yadaiah for committing an offense. It was also revealed that the three had colluded with Madhusudhan Rau, Raghavendra Raju and Munnuru Ravi to allegedly kill the minister. After purchasing country-made weapons from Uttar Pradesh, Raju, Rau and Ravi went to Delhi from Vizag and took shelter at Jitender Reddy's staff quarters," the commissioner said.