Nation Crime 06 Mar 2022 Cops seek custody of ...
Nation, Crime

Cops seek custody of six accused in minister’s murder plot

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Mar 6, 2022, 8:59 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2022, 8:59 am IST
Sources revealed that the police filed a custody petition and are awaiting an order to question the PA to former MP Jitender Reddy
Telangana tourism minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC Image)
 Telangana tourism minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Investigating officials ruled out involvement of more suspects or links in connection to the conspiracy to execute tourism minister V. Srinivas Goud, other than the six accused who have been arrested.

Sources revealed that the police filed a custody petition and are awaiting an order to question the PA to former MP Jitender Reddy.

 

The Cyberabad police, who arrested six persons, Raghavendra Raju, Madhusudhana Raju, Munnuru Ravi, Ch Nagaraju, Bhandekar Viswanath and Varda Yadiah, said the gang hatched a conspiracy and was offered `15 crore supari to kill Goud. Country-made weapons and other incriminatory evidences were seized from them, the police said.

Sources close to the investigation officials said they were awaiting custody orders to question Jitender Raju, PA to Jitender Reddy, who shall appear before the police on Monday. “No more suspects are found in the case. We will be inquiring about their contacts in Uttar Pradesh pertaining to the country-made weapons we seized from them,” sources said.  

 

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra said following a complaint from one Mohammed Farooq, a 45-year-old businessman from Shamshabad, the murder plot was unfolded.

Farooq said when he went to the excise court in Mahbubnagar, two persons approached him and introduced themselves as Raghu and Nagaraju. They told him Mahbubnagar market committee chairman Amar was their brother and they were facing a problem from one Ghulam Hyder Ali, who stayed with a VIP, and sought his help because he was troubling their family members. The complainant also stated that they came to Petbasheerabad to escape as they feared threat to their lives.

 

Based on the complaint, Petbasheerabad police registered cases of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and the Arms Act.

"On February 26, we arrested Nagaraju, Viswanath and Yadaiah for committing an offense. It was also revealed that the three had colluded with Madhusudhan Rau, Raghavendra Raju and Munnuru Ravi to allegedly kill the minister. After purchasing country-made weapons from Uttar Pradesh, Raju, Rau and Ravi went to Delhi from Vizag and took shelter at Jitender Reddy's staff quarters," the commissioner said.

 

...
Tags: tourism minister srinivas goud, murder plot
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Karuna Gopal (DC)

GSDP claims: BJP leader slams KTR

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with the family members of Naveen, Indian student killed in Ukraine. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Karnataka CM hands over cheque of Rs 25 lakh to family of student killed in Ukraine

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav receiving the students at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo: Twitter/@byadavbjp)

Operation Ganga: Special flight carrying 183 Indian citizens reaches Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting on Ukraine crisis, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

'Main focus on evacuating Indian students from Sumy'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC

J&K court asks police to register FIR against BJP leader

News

Karnataka: Petitioner in hijab case claims Sangh Parivar goons attacked her brother

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi (Twitter)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->