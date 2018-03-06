search on deccanchronicle.com
UP: Man attempts suicide after forced to drink urine

Published Mar 6, 2018, 8:36 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 8:36 am IST
The incident took place in Indira Colony after the village Panchayat accused the victim of having an illicit relationship with a girl.
Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A man has allegedly attempted suicide after he was forced to drink urine on the suspicion of illicit relationship.

The incident took place in Indira Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur after the village Panchayat accused the victim of having an illicit relationship with a girl.

 

The victim, who was later admitted to a nearby hospital for further treatment, has denied of having any illicit relationship with the girl.

"I was thrashed and forcefully made to drink urine. They accused me of having illicit relations with a girl, but I do not even know her. Even the girl doesn't know me. I fear for my life now. I want police action as soon as possible," the victim said.

However, Saharanpur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Babloo Kumar said the Station House Officer (SHO) of the concerned police station has been asked to begin an investigation.

"We have the information that he was beaten up and is currently in hospital. We have taken his statement. The SHO has been asked to begin an investigation. Action will be taken," he said

