search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Man chased, stabbed to death in Delhi’s CR Park area

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 8:33 am IST
The man was later identified as Dasrath Mukhia, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, who was working as a cook in Greater Kailash.
Footage gathered from CCTV cameras in the area showed the men chasing Mukhia and attacking him. Two deep stab wounds were found on his chest, police said, (Representational image)
 Footage gathered from CCTV cameras in the area showed the men chasing Mukhia and attacking him. Two deep stab wounds were found on his chest, police said, (Representational image)

New Delhi:  A 35-year-old cook was chased and stabbed to death by unidentified men in the Chittaranjan Park area of south Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night. Police said around 10 pm, they were informed about an injured man lying on a footpath near a residential complex in the locality.

 

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The man was later identified as Dasrath Mukhia, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, who was working as a cook in Greater Kailash, police said.

Footage gathered from CCTV cameras in the area showed the men chasing Mukhia and attacking him. Two deep stab wounds were found on his chest, they said.

Mukhia's personal belongings such as his cellphone and money were taken by the assailants, indicating that robbery might not have been the motive behind the killing.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Romil Baaniya said that they are probing all angles and possible motives.

Tags: chased, stabbed to death, cctv, robbery, crime, murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YouTube's version of Stories could engulf Instagram, Snapchat

Google in one of its recent blog posts states that they are using the power of neural networks to achieve this mobile green screen effect.
 

Syrian man posts Facebook Live video moments after stabbing his wife to death

The couple's young daughter was in the home during the shocking killing and called police. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Wonder the taskforce behind AI? It's humans

Major automakers like Toyota, Nissan and Ford, ride-hailing companies like Uber and other tech giants like Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo are paying reams of labellers, often through third-party vendors.
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Alien hunters convinced that object spotted in Antarctica is crashed spaceship

Theorists at a popular alien site zoomed in on the images to find tracks running behind it (Photo: YouTube)
 

When Kangana Ranaut wanted to break the television screen for Sridevi

Sridevi had met Kangana Ranaut at an event just few days before her death.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Depressed ex-soldier shoots self dead in Horamavu

Around 9.30 pm on Sunday, he shot himself in the head from his revolver. (Photo: File/Representational)

Chennai: Prime suspect arrested in 60-yr-old woman murder

Police arrested the prime suspect in the case with the help of an anonymous letter they received on Saturday.

UP: Ghaziabad couple found dead in bathroom under mysterious circumstances

Neeraj Singhania, 38, was a deputy general manager with Matrix Cellular (International) Services Limited, and his wife Ruchi, 35, worked with a US-based IT company in Noida. (Representational image: Pixabay)

Man arrested for raping 3-yr-old niece in Lucknow

The victim is currently battling for life at King George's Medical University. (Representational image)

Egmore police assaulted by drunken gang

A four-men gang in an inebriated state assaulted a 35-year-old head constable attached to Egmore station on Friday. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham