Hyd: Friend’s father force 16-yr-old girl into prostitution, held

A man has been arrested for forcing his daughter's minor friend into prostitution. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad (Telangana): A man has been arrested for forcing his daughter's minor friend into prostitution.

The incident came to light on Monday, when the police received a complaint from the teenage girl.

"We received a complaint from a 16-year-old girl stating that her friend's father Govindh pressured her to enter into prostitution," Banjara Hills Station House Officer Murli told media personnel.

A case has been registered in this regard and the police have begun their investigation into the matter.