Nation Crime 06 Feb 2020 YouTube, Google, Wha ...
Nation, Crime

YouTube, Google, WhatsApp misused for porn, fake news and incite violence

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
The digital world has to be responsible, accountable and most importantly sensitive, said minister for law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad (PTI file photo)
 Ravi Shankar Prasad (PTI file photo)

The government on Thursday expressed serious concern over “public platforms” like YouTube, Google, WhatsApp and others being abused for revenge porn, fake news and content designed to incite violence and cautioned that while digital world cannot be caged, players have to be accountable and responsible.

Minister for Law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said the issue of fake news is a worry, and added that there are “serious parliamentary concerns” about internet being abused for child pornography. He also asserted that identification of originator of messages was still a problem with regard to WhatsApp.

 

“I am a great supporter of creativity and freedom but there are also social obligations...But the digital world has to be responsible, accountable and most importantly sensitive. For the sake of earning money, is it right to show what we are showing - this question has to be asked,” the minister said at an IAMAI event.

Stating that India is emerging as a large digital powerhouse that will yield golden opportunities, he asked companies not to allow their platforms to be abused.

“You must remember, India is emerging as a big global power and there are forces that want to create hurdles... that is their outlook but you don't allow your platform to be abused for that, that is my appeal,” he said.

Terming digital universe a “pious and pure world” and one that was empowering, he however noted that issues such as fake news was a “problem”.

“Revenge porn is creeping in India...girlfriend and boyfriend split up... then what happens, platform is being abused,” the minister said adding that he had even brought the issue of abuse of YouTube to the notice of Sundar Pichai (CEO of Alphabet).

“I told Pichai also, when you go to YouTube there are many positive narratives like old songs, speeches, enlightening digital material available...but see some of the other parts...the way YouTube is being abused,” he said.

YouTube, Google, mobile or other related platforms are “public platforms” that are being misused forporn, fake news, or content designed to provoke violence and flare communal tensions, he noted.

On WhatsApp he said there is still a problem in identifying the    originator of a rogue message.

“Ihave one problem, still going on. Who is the initiator of that sinand if it comes from abroad, who was the first in India to start it,” Prasad said.

He said India, unlike China, will keep its doors open to progressive and new technologies. On data protection legislation, he said it should move through a democratic process.

“India is a democracy and they (China) closed their doors, we won't and we should not.

“I am appealing to all of you, it is time for you to enjoy the success of Digital India, it will create a golden opportunity for you but also be responsible and accountable,” he said addressing India Digital Summit.

...
Tags: ravi shankar prasad, sundar pichai, india digital summit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A 46-year-old Thailand national was allegedly raped by two men here, following which they were arrested, police said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

2 arrested for raping 46-year-old Thailand national in Kerala

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict dismissing its plea against stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)

SC to hear tomorrow Centre's plea against HC order on hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday expanded his six-month-old Cabinet with the induction of ten Ministers. (Photo: File)

Karnataka CM expands Cabinet, inducts 10 ministers

Meanwhile, the senior bureaucrat ruled out the possibility of high-speed/bullet trains in the SCR.

SCR sends SOS on Telangana projects



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

2 arrested for raping 46-year-old Thailand national in Kerala

A 46-year-old Thailand national was allegedly raped by two men here, following which they were arrested, police said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Delhi HC grants one week to Nirbhaya convicts to avail all legal remedies

Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted a week's time to the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case to avail all legal remedies available to them. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: 22 die on roads in January, rash driving to blame

The survey revealed among those killed by other vehicles was a motorcyclist and eight pedestrians. Out the 14 accidents involving motorcycle riders, 12 were not wearing helmets.

Ex-minister Chinmayanand granted bail in law student rape case

Allahabad High Court (ANI photo)

Nagpur murder inspired by Bollywood movie Drishyam

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham