MP Doctor kills driver, chops body into pieces, puts them in acid

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Hoshangabad: A leading orthopaedic doctor was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad for allegedly killing his 30-year-old driver, chopping the body into over a dozen pieces and immersing them in acid at his home in a bid to destroy the evidence, police said on Tuesday.

Dr Sunil Mantri, 56, killed Virendra Pachouri on Monday as the driver suspected that the doctor was having an affair with his wife. He was arrested on Tuesday.
"Mantri's wife used to run a boutique at their home. However, after her death, Pachouri's wife started running it. The driver suspected Mantri was in an illicit relationship with his wife and so he allowed her to run it," Superintendent of Police Arvind Saxena told news agency PTI.

 

Mr Saxena said Dr Mantri had first tried to placate Virendra Pachouri by hiring him as his driver on a salary of Rs. 16,000 per month, but that did not stop him from threatening the doctor to stay away from his wife.

On Tuesday, the SP said they received information about "suspicious activities" at Dr Mantri's home in Anand Nagar area of the city.

"On reaching his place, the police team found the doctor very restless and spotted blood on the floor. Shocked to find the police at his residence, he admitted to the crime," the officer said.

During interrogation, Dr Mantri, who was posted as a medical officer at Government Civil Hospital in Itarsi, confessed that he had planned to kill the driver a long time ago and even stored a drum full of acid and hand-saws at his home.

On Monday evening, when Virendra Pachouri complained of toothache, Dr Mantri sedated him and slit his throat using a surgical knife around 9 pm. He made several cuts on his neck, the SP said.

The police officer said after killing the driver, the doctor took the body to the bathroom located on the first floor of his house and started cutting it into pieces.
This continued till 1 am, when the accused got tired and decided to resume chopping the body the next afternoon.

"In the morning, he disposed Pachouri's clothes between Hoshangabad and Itarsi," the SP said, adding that the clothes are yet to be found.

"Around noon, he started putting the body parts into the acid to destroy the evidence. However, he was caught red-handed by police," he said.

"A dozen large pieces of the body and several small pieces were found there," the SP said. Further investigation is on.

Tags: crime, murder
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


