17-year-old Hyderabad student attacked with sickle, condition critical

The girl was attacked with a sickle-like weapon on her stomach, neck and hands and fled the scene immediately. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl is now hospitalized; battling for life in Hyderabad after a 19-year-old student mauled her using a sickle. This happened near a bus stop on the busy Barkatpura Road on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The girl, student of a private college, was walking towards the bus stop to take a bus to her college at around 9am, when 19-year-old boy named Bharat attacked her with a sickle-like weapon on her stomach, neck and hands.

Bharat, immediately after the deed fled the scene and the girl who was bleeding heavily from the various wounds all over her body was rushed to a private hospital. Her condition is said to be very critical.

The Kachiguda police have registered a case against the boy and are investigating the matter. The family members of the girl told the police that Bharath was stalking the girl for last few days.

He was taken to the BHAROSA centre for counselling but it had little effect on him.

Two days ago, he threatened the mother of the girl over phone when she asked him to mend his ways.