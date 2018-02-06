search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Vellore school HM stabbed by student in critical condition

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K SENTHIL NATHAN
Published Feb 6, 2018, 5:46 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 6:25 am IST
Babu on reaching school Monday morning, summoned five of the students from that class, whom he considered to be very poor performers.
Babu
 Babu

Vellore: In a shocking incident, the headmaster of a government-assisted higher secondary school in Tirupattur in Vellore district is battling for his life after one of a five-member group of students, angered by his strong chiding, stabbed him with a knife on Monday.

Police said the headmaster Mr  Babu of Ramakrishnan Higher Secondary school has been coming down on the plus-1 class students in particular in the past one week, in a bid to motivate them to prepare for the coming exams seriously.

 

Babu on reaching school Monday morning, summoned five of the students from that class, whom he considered to be very poor performers, and warned them to take their studies seriously, or else face disciplinary action.

Enraged by the strong words allegedly used by the headmaster, one of the boys suddenly took out a knife and stabbed Mr Babu in his stomach and near his ear, police said. Mr  Babu’s condition was stated to be critical, sources said.

Mr Babu was similarly attacked by another group of students last year, they said, adding, the latest episode has sent shock waves across Vellore district. 

Tags: stabbed to death, vellore police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Vellore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two homes: Cash, valuables stolen in Bengaluru

Thieves have decamped with cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees. (Representational Image)

Rowdy out on bail hacked to death near Yalachanahalli Metro Station

While Kumar and Bakery Raghu were arrested and lodged in different jails, Cycle Ravi is still absconding. (Representational Image)

LeT operative in Hyderabad blasts held in Yemen

Dreaded Lashkar-e-Tayyaba operative and one of the suspects in the 2002 tiffin bomb blasts outside Saibaba temple at Dilsukhnagar, was arrested by the Interpol in Doha. 

Six arrested for thefts in Hyderabad

The Rachakonda police nabbed three persons at Ibrahimpatnam for cattle thefts in various police stations of the city. 

Hyderabad: Infidelity delusions led to 9 murders in 8 days

In the Chandanagar murder last Monday, two women and a four year-old-child were killed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham