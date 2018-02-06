Vellore school HM stabbed by student in critical condition

Vellore: In a shocking incident, the headmaster of a government-assisted higher secondary school in Tirupattur in Vellore district is battling for his life after one of a five-member group of students, angered by his strong chiding, stabbed him with a knife on Monday.

Police said the headmaster Mr Babu of Ramakrishnan Higher Secondary school has been coming down on the plus-1 class students in particular in the past one week, in a bid to motivate them to prepare for the coming exams seriously.

Babu on reaching school Monday morning, summoned five of the students from that class, whom he considered to be very poor performers, and warned them to take their studies seriously, or else face disciplinary action.

Enraged by the strong words allegedly used by the headmaster, one of the boys suddenly took out a knife and stabbed Mr Babu in his stomach and near his ear, police said. Mr Babu’s condition was stated to be critical, sources said.

Mr Babu was similarly attacked by another group of students last year, they said, adding, the latest episode has sent shock waves across Vellore district.