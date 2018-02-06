search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

UP resident among 8 charge-sheeted for killing six policemen in J&K's Anantnag

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 6, 2018, 2:08 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 2:08 am IST
The police said that a patrol party of the Army came under stone-pelting by the local youth while passing through the village.
The police has claimed arrested a former Pakistan trained militant Sajad Ahmed Bhat in southern Anantnag district. (Representational image)
 The police has claimed arrested a former Pakistan trained militant Sajad Ahmed Bhat in southern Anantnag district. (Representational image)

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday filed charge-sheet against eight Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) cadres including a Hindu resident from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district for their alleged involvement in June 15, 2016 terror attack in which six policemen were killed in southern Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth Aarif Ahmed Lone was injured when the Army opened fire on a violent crowd in southern Kulgam district on Monday. The incident occurred in Mishipora village of Kulgam. The police said that a patrol party of the Army came under stone-pelting by the local youth while passing through the village. “The soldiers tried to chase the miscreants away without using any force but that didn’t yield any desired result. The stone pelting intensified on which the soldiers first fired their rifles in the air and then directly into the violent crowd,” said a police official.

 

A statement issued by the police here said that the “comprehensive” charge-sheet was filed before a court in Anantnag which is hearing the case registered by the police under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code including 302 (murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 427 (causing mischief), Arms Act and other relevant laws.

According to the charge-sheet, a group of LeT terrorists attacked a police vehicle in which Station House Officer of Acchabal (Anantnag) and five other policemen were travelling using automatic weapons including AK 47 rifles resulting into their on-the-spot death.

“During the course of investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police it was establish that Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists headed by Bashir Lashkari were involved in the attack. Further, on the basis of evidences collected during the course of investigation complicity of eight persons was established, of which  two persons were arrested in the instant case,” the statement said.

The accused are Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar (UP), Muhammad Ashraf Wani alias Moulvi, Bashir Ahmad Wani alias Bashir Lashkari, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Merajuddin Bangroo, Sahir Ahmed Makroo and Zeenat-ul-Islam-all local Kashmiris- and Pakistani national Abu Maaz. “During the investigation incontrovertible evidence has been brought on record establishing complicity of above mentioned accused persons in the instant crime,” the charge-sheet said.

The police said that the main accused Bashir Lashkari and Pakistani national Abu Maz were killed  in an encounter with the security forces in Anantnag’s Branti Batpora village on July 1, 2017. While Sandeep and Ashraf were arrested and are presently in the judicial custody, the other accused are absconding.

Meanwhile, the police has claimed arrested a former Pakistan trained militant Sajad Ahmed Bhat in southern Anantnag district. “He was on the basis of specific input arrested by a joint party of the J&k police, the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF’s 110 Batallion,” said a police spokesman here.

He added that during the questioning Bhat disclosed that he along with other over-ground workers of outlawed Jaish-e-Muhammad were involved in the grenade throwing incidents in Pampore and Khrew area of Pulwama. All of them were subsequently arrested by the security forces along with arms and ammunition, the police said. The alleged OGWs of the Jaish have been identified as Umar Gani Sheikh, Jan Muhammad Khanday alias Jehangir, Owais Ahmed Bhat and Muzaffar Hussain Bhat.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, lashkar-e-taiba, anantnag district
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

LeT operative in Hyderabad blasts held in Yemen

Dreaded Lashkar-e-Tayyaba operative and one of the suspects in the 2002 tiffin bomb blasts outside Saibaba temple at Dilsukhnagar, was arrested by the Interpol in Doha. 

Six arrested for thefts in Hyderabad

The Rachakonda police nabbed three persons at Ibrahimpatnam for cattle thefts in various police stations of the city. 

Hyderabad: Infidelity delusions led to 9 murders in 8 days

In the Chandanagar murder last Monday, two women and a four year-old-child were killed.

B-tech student arrested for chain-snatching in Hyderabad

“The case was solved with the help of CCTVs. On Monday, the Jubilee Hills police nabbed him from his residence and remanded him to judicial custody,” the police added.

Burglar involved in more than 250 cases nabbed, goods seized

The arrest was made during regular vehicle checkings in Saidabad when the accused was pulled over for questioning and was identified as the notorious burglar Shankar.  
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham