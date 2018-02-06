search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

LeT operative in Hyderabad blasts held in Yemen

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 6, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 1:59 am IST
The court remanded him to 14 days judicial custody. He was shifted to the Cherlapally Central Prison amidst high security.
Dreaded Lashkar-e-Tayyaba operative and one of the suspects in the 2002 tiffin bomb blasts outside Saibaba temple at Dilsukhnagar, was arrested by the Interpol in Doha. 
 Dreaded Lashkar-e-Tayyaba operative and one of the suspects in the 2002 tiffin bomb blasts outside Saibaba temple at Dilsukhnagar, was arrested by the Interpol in Doha. 

Hyderabad: Dreaded Lashkar-e-Tayyaba operative and one of the suspects in the 2002 tiffin bomb blasts outside Saibaba temple at Dilsukhnagar, was arrested by the Interpol in Doha. 

He was deported to India and was handed over to the TS CID, who produced him before a city court. The court remanded him to 14 days judicial custody. He was shifted to the Cherlapally Central Prison amidst high security.

 

According to sources, Shafiq Muzabir hails from Yemen and mobilised the funds for the twin blasts outside Saibaba temple. He funded the entire operation.

After the blast, he fled India and a red corner notice was pending against him. A few days ago, the Interpol caught him in Doha and alerted the ministry of home affairs. 

He landed at Delhi on Sunday and was brought to Hyderabad. Terrorists placed explosives in a tiffin box and concealed it in a scooter in front of the busy Saibaba temple. 

Another bomb was placed a few metres away from the temple in another tiffin box. While the first bomb killed a couple, the second did not explode.

Former Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) president Syed Salahuddin Salar was arrested earlier  in this case.

The police has also arrested the main accused Abdul Razzak alias Masood. Two other alleged LeT members, Azam Gori and Syed Abdul Aziz, were shot dead in separate encounters by the police in Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

Tags: lashkar-e-tayyaba, bomb blasts, saibaba temple




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Six arrested for thefts in Hyderabad

The Rachakonda police nabbed three persons at Ibrahimpatnam for cattle thefts in various police stations of the city. 

Hyderabad: Infidelity delusions led to 9 murders in 8 days

In the Chandanagar murder last Monday, two women and a four year-old-child were killed.

B-tech student arrested for chain-snatching in Hyderabad

“The case was solved with the help of CCTVs. On Monday, the Jubilee Hills police nabbed him from his residence and remanded him to judicial custody,” the police added.

Burglar involved in more than 250 cases nabbed, goods seized

The arrest was made during regular vehicle checkings in Saidabad when the accused was pulled over for questioning and was identified as the notorious burglar Shankar.  

Man marries Kochi woman, takes her to Saudi to sell her as ISIS sex-slave

The woman also alleged that the man had filmed their intimate moments and threatened to release them on the internet, if she did not convert to Islam and marry him. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham