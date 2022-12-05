Punjab-based ‘love guru’ held for defrauding woman of Rs 47 lakh

The police said, Lalit, the son of astrologer Gopal Shashtri, had created an Instagram account called Astro-Gopal, a mail ID, and posted online Google ads claiming to be a love astrologer. (Representational photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: The cybercrime sleuths on Monday arrested a Punjab-based fake astrologer who, under the pretext of 'love astrology,’ cheated several people by collecting money online.

The fraud was unearthed after a Hyderabad-based woman complained to the cybercrime wing on November 19 that she met Lalit, a Punjab native, three months ago on Instagram and that he had collected more than Rs 47 lakh from her on multiple occasions to resolve her issues through astrology.

The police said, Lalit, the son of astrologer Gopal Shashtri, had created an Instagram account called Astro-Gopal, a mail ID, and posted online Google ads claiming to be a love astrologer.

Lalit cheated the victim by collecting money through online transactions under the guise of offering prayers to resolve her issues through astrology, according to a press release issued by joint commissioner Central Crime Station (CCS).

When the victim first called him to provide information, he charged Rs 32,000, and from August to November 19, he collected Rs 47,11,808. Based on the victim's complaint, police tracked down the accused using his bank account information.

The police seized 14 mobile phones, two debit cards, and a cheque book from the conman. A case has been filed against the accused under Sections 66 C, D of the Income-Tax Act and under the Sections for cheating of the IPC.