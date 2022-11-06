  
Nation Crime 05 Nov 2022 Notorious drug suppl ...
Nation, Crime

Notorious drug supplier from Goa arrested by Hyderabad cops, J-NEW sleuths

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 6, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 9:03 am IST
Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand said that the police caught Nunes after a two-month operation. (Photo By Arrangement)
 Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand said that the police caught Nunes after a two-month operation. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Ramgopalpet police arrested a drug dealer, Edwin Nunes, 45, from Goa late Friday night. The Goa police had arrested Nunes in August in connection with the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, a social media influencer, who was alleged to have been drugged in his restaurant, Curlies Shack.

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand said that the police caught Nunes after a two-month operation. “Nunes is an influential drug dealer who has been applying for anticipatory bail in the sessions court and High Court but opposed it. He has also submitted an anticipatory bail application in the Supreme Court, which also we have opposed. We nabbed him before the hearing,” Anand said.

He said that Nunes, along with drug dealer Priteesh Narayan Borkar, whom the police had arrested earlier, had around 1,200 customers in the two Telugu states.

“Nunes, who has about 100 men working for him, conducts rave parties and music festivals during the weekend and supplies different types of drugs to the customers,” Anand said.

“The place is widely known for its narcotics trade, so much so that the local police thanked us. He had gone underground after his last bail and showed a fake Covid-19 positive certificate to Anjuna police to evade investigation. The police found it to be forged,” Anand said, adding that another shack, which was illegally being constructed by Nunes, was demolished by the local authorities with the intervention of Hyderabad police.

“We are now focused on nabbing Sanjay Gowekar, another drug supplier who is absconding. We are also trying to establish the links through which drugs are being transported to hubs like Goa. We are in discussions with the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and others to tackle the issue,” the commissioner said.

...
Tags: goa, sonali phogat, c.v. anand, covid-19, narcotic enforcement wing, curlies shack
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Narayana Swamy recalled the service of Kattamanchi Balakrishna Reddy for the development of mango crop and pulp industry in Chittoor district. — DCImage

Support assured for mango based industries in Chittoor

Minister K.T. Rama Rao interacts with innovators who received awards at an event to mark the foundation day of T-Hub in Hyderabad. — DC

T-Hub made Telangana national technology hub: KTR

Kamalakar (in picture) said while YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila is on a pada yatra in TS, Praja Shanti Party chief K.A. Paul is dancing around and behaving as though he is mad. — Twitter

Gangula questions Andhra Pradesh leaders in Telangana

Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana began Sunday morning amid tight security. (ANI)

Munugode: Counting of votes begin, result likely by noon



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

ED stops TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's kin from flying abroad; issues summons

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

NIA nearing breakthrough on PFI funding: Sources

A file photo of National Investigative Agency personnel. (Photo: PTI)

Cyber con artists on the prowl to trick people into fake brand promotion

According to cybercrime investigators, such cases are on the rise in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi woman gang-raped in Ghaziabad, admitted to hospital: Police

Sources at the hospital said there were signs of sexual assault and a

Three of NRI family from Andhra Pradesh die in road accident in US

File photo of the family from Kurumaddali in Krishna district who were killed in a road accident in the USA. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->