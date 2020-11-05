Kerala PCC chief booked for controversial remarks against rape vicitms

The KPCC is of the view that the woman was making false allegations at the behest of the LDF ahead of crucial local bodies' polls. (Representative Image)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala Pradesh Congress committee president Mr Mullapally Ramachandran was booked by police for his offensive remarks against rape victims which had triggered angry reactions from women organizations in the state.

Even though the KPCC chief had withdrawn the remarks and tendered an unconditional apology, various women organizations lodged a strong protest against him demanding legal action. The case was registered with the women police station here under various sections of IPC following a complaint forwarded by city police commissioner.

The KPCC president has been slapped with section 508 and 354 sections of IPC which pertains to insulting the modesty of any women and outraging the modesty of a woman respectively.

Mr Ramachandran made the controversial remarks on November 1 while inaugurating a protest meet against the government. The following statement triggered the controversy;``Everyday this woman wakes up saying she has been raped by someone. It is a desperate attempt by the LDF to dress up a prostitute and make her tell tales standing behind the curtain. This game plan will not work ,” he said.

He further said; "one can understand when a woman is raped once. But what if she repeatedly says this. A woman with self respect will either die by committing suicide after she is raped or else try not to be sexually assualted again.”

Mr Ramachandran made these comments referring to the woman who is an accused in the solar case, who gave a statement to the police recently alleging that a former Congress minister A P Anil Kumar had raped her. The KPCC is of the view that the woman was making these false allegations at the behest of the LDF ahead of crucial local bodies' polls.