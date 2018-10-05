search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Patna constable arrested for uploading obscene video of lady police on porn site

PTI
Published Oct 5, 2018, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 3:51 pm IST
Woman constable complained that Jha had uploaded an obscene MMS clip on a porn site and alleged that she featured in the same, police said.
A constable in Patna was arrested for allegedly uploading an obscene video of a woman police personnel on a porn site, the police said. (Representational Image)
 A constable in Patna was arrested for allegedly uploading an obscene video of a woman police personnel on a porn site, the police said. (Representational Image)

Patna: A constable in Patna was arrested for allegedly uploading an obscene video of a woman police personnel on a porn site, the police said.

"The accused constable Mithilesh Kumar Jha - who was posted at the Police Lines - was arrested on Thursday and remanded to jail custody. Further action will be taken after the investigation is complete", Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Manu Maharaj said.

 

He said, "we had received a complaint from a woman constable that Jha had uploaded an obscene MMS clip on a porn site and alleged that she featured in the same".

A case was lodged against Jha at the Buddha colony police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, the SSP said.

Tags: bihar, patna, patna police, obscene video
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ajit Agarkar bats for Rishabh Pant's inclusion over MS Dhoni in Windies ODI series

While there have been calls for the Delhi batsman’s inclusion even in white-ball cricket, Ajit Agarkar wants the selectors to include Pant in Virat Kohli’s squad for the upcoming ODI series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Denis Mukwege: Healer of DR Congo's horrific wounds becomes Nobel laureate for Peace

At the Bukavu hospital, which serves as a clinic for gynaecological and obstetric care, he lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers. (Photo: AP)
 

Nadia Murad: From jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Today, Murad and her friend Lamia Haji Bashar, joint recipients of the EU's 2016 Sakharov human rights prize, continue the fight for the 3,000 Yazidis who remain missing, presumed still in captivity. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XS Max falls second to the Huawei P20 Pro in camera benchmarks

The iPhone XS could do with more improvements with regards to luminance noise, zoom performance and dealing with underexposure in flash lighting.
 

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Virat Kohli breaks records as he slams 24th ton

Kohli continued to break numerous records, and his latest century was his 17th as captain of the Indian team. He now has scored four hundreds in 2018 alone. (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
 

Here’s why Siberian Huskies have blue eyes

From a broader perspective, the results underscore the power of consumer data-driven discovery in non-human species, especially dogs. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Youth held for blackmailing in Malappuram

The accused, who operated from abroad, was held on his arrival. A police team led by Cyber Police DySP M. Iqbal nabbed the accused.

Hyderabad: Sub-Inspector suspended for dowry harassment

Narayan Reddy, sub-inspector of police, Chilkur, Suryapet district, said, “After a year of marriage the accused demanded more money. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Engineering student ends life

KPHB police said, “The girl’s mother noticed a note on the table mentioning that she was detained in the third year and was disappointed. (Representional Image)

16-yr-old girl, her mother ‘raped’ in Haryana, 7 policemen among 18 booked

Among the policemen who were booked was a head constable and a constable rank official. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hyderabad: Attempt to take selfie proves fatal

He then pulled out his phone and stood on the tracks when the train dashed against him, causing him to fall on the tracks,” said Railway Police officials. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham