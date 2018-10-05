search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

5 year old girl raped by two temple priests in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Oct 5, 2018, 12:18 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 12:19 am IST
According to the police, the accused, Raju Pandit (55) and Batoli Prajapati (45), lured the victim to the temple with a sweet dish.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Bhopal: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two priests of a temple in Goraghat in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on the night of October two. According to the police, the accused, Raju Pandit (55) and Batoli Prajapati (45), lured the victim to the temple with a sweet dish.

The duo then allegedly raped her inside the temple and then dumped her in front of her house, investigator R.D. Singh said. Both the accused were arrested and are in police custody, said an official.

 

Tags: rape case, priest rape




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika teaser and all its memes

However, amidst all these there is a scene in the teaser where a bloodied Kangana which is trending for all the wrong reasons. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

2019 BMW 3 Series: New vs Old - major differences

The updated sedan looks edgier than ever and gets a set of new petrol and diesel engines.
 

Don't come empty-handed: Family's promise fuelled Manjit Singh's drive for Asiad gold

Recording a personal best timing of 1:46:15 seconds, Manjit became the first Indian since Charles Borromeo in 1982 to win the 800m event. (Photo: PTI)
 

HIV-positive mother donates liver to save critically ill child in South Africa

The mother and the child recovered after the 2017 transplant, though it is not yet known whether the child has the virus that causes AIDS. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chanda Kochhar: The fall of a feisty woman who broke the glass ceiling

In mid-February, a lobby group chose Chanda Kochhar, the then head of ICICI Bank, for an interactive session with the visiting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: PTI)
 

In video: White woman confronts racist for harassing Hispanic ladies in store

The racist is followed by the Good Samaritan, who chastises her for harassing the women. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab: faby.cruz.988)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

16-yr-old girl, her mother ‘raped’ in Haryana, 7 policemen among 18 booked

Among the policemen who were booked was a head constable and a constable rank official. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hyderabad: Attempt to take selfie proves fatal

He then pulled out his phone and stood on the tracks when the train dashed against him, causing him to fall on the tracks,” said Railway Police officials. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Young lovers attempt suicide, severely hurt

At around 7 pm, the parents of both Manish and Akshaya reached Yadadri and went searching for them at the complex. But when the couple realised this, they went to the third floor of the complex and jumped from there to kill themselves,” said Yadadri inspector A. Narasimha Rao. (Representional Image)

34-yr-old Delhi man watching son play shot dead, family keeps body on road in protest

The incident took place between 8.30 and 8.40 pm on Sunday when Rupesh was standing outside his house watching his 12-year-old son and nephew play, Umesh said. (YouTube | Screengrab)

Delhi man rapes niece for 4 yrs on pretext of treating 'manglik dosh': Police

The man called the woman even after her marriage, which is when she decided to bring the matter to the notice of her father-in-law, police said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham