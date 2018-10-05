5 year old girl raped by two temple priests in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two priests of a temple in Goraghat in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on the night of October two. According to the police, the accused, Raju Pandit (55) and Batoli Prajapati (45), lured the victim to the temple with a sweet dish.

The duo then allegedly raped her inside the temple and then dumped her in front of her house, investigator R.D. Singh said. Both the accused were arrested and are in police custody, said an official.