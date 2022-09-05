Recruitments by Maoists: NIA officials conduct various searches in Telangana

Anitha said that unlike in the past when state and district-level committees of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham took the lead, today almost all activities are taking place via social media platforms. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad, Warangal: Officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), investigating recruitment of youth by the outlawed Maoists, on Monday raided the houses of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham state convenor Jyothi, co-convenor Radha and member Anitha in Hyderabad and Hanamkonda. During searches, they seized literature and other material.

NIA investigations are based on a complaint by the mother of a nursing student Radha, who went missing a few years ago.

After informing CMS leader Jyothi that would be called for questioning, NIA officials went to her house in Bagh Amberpet around 6 am on Monday. During a two-and-a-half hour search, they seized literature and Virasam books. They questioned her about the recruitment that is being conducted by the banned party.

Meanwhile, NIA officials conducted searches at the house of a government teacher and a CMS member, Anitha in Warangal district. The local police tightened security at New Prakashreddypet in Hanamkonda, where Anitha lives. They questioned her on her connections with the extremist organization. After a three-hour search, officials managed to seize copies of ‘women’s manifesto’ and books with many songs.

Later, Anitha said that unlike in the past when state and district-level committees of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham took the lead, today almost all activities are taking place via social media platforms.

Jyothi said she was not aware of any recruitment by the Maoist organisation. "NIA officials have deliberately targeted a section of people on false complaints in the name of recruitment by the Maoists," she said.