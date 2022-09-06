  
Nation, Crime

Gang aims gun at financier in Ravulapalem; police seize 2 countrymade bombs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 6, 2022, 2:43 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 2:43 am IST
 A gang opened fire on a financier at Ravulapadu village in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema (Representational Image)

KAKINADA: A gang opened fire on a financier and trader at Ravulapadu village in Ravulapalem mandal of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Sunday night, but the victim escaped with minor injuries.

Police said two men tried to kill Gudimetla Aditya Reddy, who ran an import-export business. When Reddy put up resistance, they fled the spot. It is suspected that the gang planned to kidnap the financier by giving him anaesthesia. But their plan has been foiled due to resistance from Reddy.

Aditya Reddy resided at Ravulapadu village near the National Highway and he has given a portion of his house to a transport company. Sunday night, he saw two persons moving around in suspicious circumstances near his house.

One of the strangers tried to manhandle him, but he resisted the attempt. Meanwhile, he took out a gun and tried to shoot at Reddy. Reddy caught hold of his hand and deflected the bullet.

Meanwhile, the bullet magazine fell down on the floor. Reddy raised a hue and cry and the neighbours came running. Both the assailants fled from the scene but left behind a bag. Aditya Reddy received injuries as also the two assailants.

The Ravulapalem police told the media that three country-made bombs, three syringes, two anaesthesia bottles, one nitric acid bottle, a gun loaded with five bullets, two plasters, six unloaded bullets, laughing gas, a medical shop cover and a jammer were seized from the spot. The bombs were defused.

A dog squad went to the spot and smelt the chappals left behind by the gang. A police team went to Rajamahendravaram to interrogate the medical shop staff to get some evidence.

It is learnt that the police have found a clue that the bombs were made in Guntur.

According to sources, Gudimetla Satyanarayana Reddy alias Kata Boss used to provide finance on an interest basis. He financed a family from K. Pedapudi village in Ambajipeta mandal but took over their land when the money was not returned. Satyanarayana Reddy died two months back and the land dispute continued.

In another dispute, a car in which Aditya Reddy was travelling met with an accident near Maredumilli in January 2022. There was a dispute over this.

Aditya Reddy’s relative, Chaitanya Reddy, said there were clashes involving the anti-insurgency Greyhound police previously and at that time, its personnel targeted Aditya Reddy. He suspects that Greyhound police personnel might be behind the present firing incident.

