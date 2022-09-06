Bizman killed in freak car mishap in Hyderabad

A 49-year-old businessman had a heart attack while driving which resulted in a fatal accident. (Representational Image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: A 49-year-old businessman who appeared to be in the throes of a heart attack while driving a car accidentally pressed the accelerator which resulted in the vehicle ramming into a road divider. The businessman, Mohammed Muthahir Jameel, was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead due to a heart attack.

Three of his family members escaped with injuries in the incident that occurred at Tolichowki in the early hours of Monday.

“We were returning from a reception in Shaikpet. My younger brother Jameel, who was driving the car, complained of uneasiness,” said Mohammed Shakeel.

“My sister in-law Ayesha Nasreen asked him to stop the car and was helping him to get down. Accidentally, Jameel pressed the accelerator and the car rammed into the divider,” Shakeel said.

Shakeel and his wife Hajira, who were in the rear seat, were not hurt, according to Golconda inspector K. Chandra Reddy.

The police have registered a case under rash and negligent driving and are investigating the case. The victim’s body has been shifted to Osmania general hospital for post-mortem.