  
Nation Crime 05 Sep 2022 Bizman killed in fre ...
Nation, Crime

Bizman killed in freak car mishap in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 6, 2022, 1:24 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 9:38 am IST
A 49-year-old businessman had a heart attack while driving which resulted in a fatal accident. (Representational Image: PTI)
 A 49-year-old businessman had a heart attack while driving which resulted in a fatal accident. (Representational Image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: A 49-year-old businessman who appeared to be in the throes of a heart attack while driving a car accidentally pressed the accelerator which resulted in the vehicle ramming into a road divider. The businessman, Mohammed Muthahir Jameel, was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead due to a heart attack.

Three of his family members escaped with injuries in the incident that occurred at Tolichowki in the early hours of Monday.

“We were returning from a reception in Shaikpet. My younger brother Jameel, who was driving the car, complained of uneasiness,” said Mohammed Shakeel.

“My sister in-law Ayesha Nasreen asked him to stop the car and was helping him to get down. Accidentally, Jameel pressed the accelerator and the car rammed into the divider,” Shakeel said.

Shakeel and his wife Hajira, who were in the rear seat, were not hurt, according to Golconda inspector K. Chandra Reddy.

The police have registered a case under rash and negligent driving and are investigating the case. The victim’s body has been shifted to Osmania general hospital for post-mortem.

...
Tags: hyderabad news, fatal road accidents, negligent driving
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The CMD said APTransco intended to create four additional day-ahead prediction models for wind, solar market forest cast and frequency forecast.(Representional Image)

APTransco developing four forecast models

A file photo of Ganesha idol being immersed in the waters of Hussain Sagar. (Image: DC)

Ganesh Utsav committee members arrested in Hyderabad

In a ghastly incident, a 14 years old girl was attacked with toilet cleaning acid and her throat was slit by her relative. (Representational Image/ DC)

Minor girl's throat slit, attacked with acid by relative during rape attempt

Supreme Court — PTI

Supreme Court notice to Centre on a plea to control population explosion



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials

File photo of actor-turned-politician Sonali Phogat (PTI)

Class 8 girl’s suicide sparks protests at school in Hayatnagar

The family and relatives of the 13-year-old approached the school and protested, demanding justice for the child. (Durga Rao/DC)

Telangana MLA Raja Singh's voice recordings sent to forensic lab

Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (PTI)

JH gangrape case: Cops unable to retrieve data from destroyed mobile phones

News

Maternal aunt beats 10-yr-old boy to death in Andhra Pradesh

The relatives from the adjacent house rushed to the spot and shifted the boy to a government hospital. Ayan died at the hospital. — Representational Image/By Arrangement
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->