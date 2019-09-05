Nation Crime 05 Sep 2019 Delhi court awards 1 ...
Nation, Crime

Delhi court awards 14 day jail to Chidambaram in INX Media case

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 5, 2019, 5:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 6:27 pm IST
Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and has completed 15 days in its custody.
P Chidambaram and his son Karti, however, have been granted anticipatory bail in the Aircel-Maxis case earlier in the day. (Photo: PTI)
 P Chidambaram and his son Karti, however, have been granted anticipatory bail in the Aircel-Maxis case earlier in the day. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail till September 19 in the INX Media case after a Delhi Court declined to accept his request to free him on bail.

He was brought to the special court hours after he withdrew his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him following which he was sent to the CBI custody.

 

In a last-ditch effort to convince the judge to keep Chidambaram out of Tihar jail, his legal team had minutes earlier even offered his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate which could take him into custody to question him.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19, allowing him to carry his medicines to jail.

Considering that he has Z-level security, the court directed that Chidambaram be kept in a separate cell. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail, reported News18.

Senior lawyer and another senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, told the court that the CBI did not have any reason to remand him in judicial custody but to humiliate the senior Congress leader who has been the country’s finance and home minister.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and has completed 15 days in its custody.

Sibal told Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that there was no law that said that once an accused’s police custody comes to an end, he would have to be sent to judicial custody as a ‘necessary consequence’.

“There is no scope of tampering with evidence. In fact, I am willing to go to ED custody. I am willing to surrender,” he told the court, reported Hindustan Times.

The CBI, which had made it clear that it had completed questioning the 73-year-old politician in this case, has opposed Chidambaram’s request. It spoke about concerns of tampering of evidence if Chidambaram isn’t sent to judicial custody.

CBI prosecutor Tushar Mehta also cited the apex court’s verdict to refuse anticipatory bail to Chidambaram earlier in the day, mentioning that the two-judge bench had accepted the possibility of tampering. For added effect, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also reminded the judge that he was dealing with a case where two superior courts had already denied relief to Chidambaram.

P Chidambaram and his son Karti, however, have been granted anticipatory bail in the Aircel-Maxis case investigated by the CBI and ED relating to foreign investment approvals relating to telecom company Aircel.

The INX Media case relates to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the media group for receiving foreign investment to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was finance minister. The CBI registered a first information report on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the manner the clearance had been awarded.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, inx media case, cbi, ed, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

‘Centre does not give us enough to spend and they take so much tax from the state,’ Mamata Banerjee said. (Photo: ANI)

WB CM Mamata hits out at BJP, says it should not dream of ruling Bengal

On Wednesday, the court remanded him to one-day judicial custody after the ED arrested Puri for his alleged involvement in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case. (Photo: ANI)

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court sends Ratul Puri to ED custody for 6 days

The latest instagram post by INCIndia in which reads 'BJP is hiring.' (Photo: Instagram | @incindia))

'BJP is hiring': Congress' latest dig at the ruling party over mid-day meal row

Notably, Ghosh had won 12 medals in international swimming competitions with the first coming at the Asian Swimming Championships in Hong Kong in 1984. (Photo: Twitter | @vinodkapri)

'Won't get hired anywhere in India': Rijiju on swimming coach who molested minor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
 

Meet Ali and Lovely: Kolkata's young gymnasts who took social media by storm

Jashika, 11, and Azajuddin, 12, also known by their loved ones as Lovely and Ali, are now eyeing for a career in gymnastics. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court sends Ratul Puri to ED custody for 6 days

On Wednesday, the court remanded him to one-day judicial custody after the ED arrested Puri for his alleged involvement in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case. (Photo: ANI)

25-year-old UP man beaten to death after dispute over Rs 180 food bill

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death by a hotel owner and its waiters following a dispute over a bill of Rs 180 in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, the police said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

P Chidambaram, son get anticipatory bail in Aircel-Maxis case

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

TikTok star with 40,000 followers, 3 others arrested for theft in UP

A TikTok star with over 40,000 followers, along with his three accomplices, was arrested by police in connection with robbery cases in Greater Noida city of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. (Photo: ANI)

Chinmayanand case: SC transfers UP law student to another college

A bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna was told by the Uttar Pradesh government that in compliance with apex court's earlier order they have made all arrangements for transfer of the woman and her brother to other colleges with hostel facility. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham