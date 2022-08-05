  
Nation Crime 05 Aug 2022 Minor girl raped and ...
Nation, Crime

Minor girl raped and forced to illegally terminate pregnancy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 5, 2022, 11:01 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2022, 11:01 pm IST
Akash blackmailed the minor girl and raped her on several occasions. (Photo:DC File)
 Akash blackmailed the minor girl and raped her on several occasions. (Photo:DC File)

Warangal: The incident of a minor girl becoming pregnant after being raped by a youth and later terminating her pregnancy illegally with the help of his mother and sister came to light late on Friday in Balajinagar, Warangal.

The youth, who was identified as Kakkerla Akash, allegedly trapped the minor living in Balajinagar by proferring love. Akash invited the girl to his house when there was no one else, to celebrate his birthday and raped her.

After that Akash blackmailed the minor girl and raped her on several occasions. When he learnt that she got pregnant, he took the help of his mother and sister and approached a registerd medical practitioner at Station Ghanpur mandal hedquartes and terminated her pregnancy illegally two months back.

Akash continued to rape the minor girl even the abortion. When the mother of the girl noticed her becoming very weak, she asked for the reason. When the girl told her mother,  the girl’s parents lodged a complaint at the Intezarganj police station. Assistant commissioner of police K. Giri Kumar registered a case against Akash, his mother and sister under the POCSO Act and SC and ST atrocities and started an investigation.

The police also nabbed the RMP of Station Ghanpur for terminating the pregnancy of a minor girl unlawfully.

...
Tags: pocso act, sc and st atrocities, impregnating minor girl, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Srisailam reservoir got filled to its full capacity due to arrival of floodwaters from upstream reservoirs and the Krishna river bed on Friday. (DC File Photo)

Srisailam at full storage level amid heavy rains

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Shah to visit TS on August 21 for meet where Rajgopal will join BJP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, wearing black clothes, during a protest march as part of party’s nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (PTI)

India witnessing ‘death of democracy’, alleges Rahul

Advisor to NITI Aayog Sudhendu Sinha on Friday praised policies of Andhra Pradesh government for being innovative and exemplary in attracting investments. (Photo: Twitter)

AP can lead global transition towards green mobility: NITI Aayog



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

BSF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K

N Hazarika, 43, shot himself fatally from his service rifle at his deployment post in a school in Anantnag district. (Representational Image/DC)

CBI arrests four for graft at Paradip Port in Odisha

Rs. 84.5 lakhs in cash was recovered from them in a bribery case. (Representational Image)

NIA uses RK’s diaries to track down Maoists

National Investigation Agency (Photo: PTI)

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet

Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

J&K: ITBP jawan shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan fired at his three colleagues at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI File Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->