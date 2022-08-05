Minor girl raped and forced to illegally terminate pregnancy

Warangal: The incident of a minor girl becoming pregnant after being raped by a youth and later terminating her pregnancy illegally with the help of his mother and sister came to light late on Friday in Balajinagar, Warangal.

The youth, who was identified as Kakkerla Akash, allegedly trapped the minor living in Balajinagar by proferring love. Akash invited the girl to his house when there was no one else, to celebrate his birthday and raped her.

After that Akash blackmailed the minor girl and raped her on several occasions. When he learnt that she got pregnant, he took the help of his mother and sister and approached a registerd medical practitioner at Station Ghanpur mandal hedquartes and terminated her pregnancy illegally two months back.

Akash continued to rape the minor girl even the abortion. When the mother of the girl noticed her becoming very weak, she asked for the reason. When the girl told her mother, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint at the Intezarganj police station. Assistant commissioner of police K. Giri Kumar registered a case against Akash, his mother and sister under the POCSO Act and SC and ST atrocities and started an investigation.

The police also nabbed the RMP of Station Ghanpur for terminating the pregnancy of a minor girl unlawfully.