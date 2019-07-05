Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Crime

Telangana fails to meet target of Centre’s ODF scheme

Published Jul 5, 2019, 1:36 am IST
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Hyderabad: Telangana state along with four others have failed in reaching the ‘100 per cent open defecation-free (ODF)’ mark under the Swachh Bharat mission. All other states including Andhra Pradesh have achieved 100 per cent ODF.

Telangana state achieved 73.99 per cent of the target, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

 

Goa has the lowest ODF coverage followed by Odisha, Telangana state and Bihar, the survey said. According to the report Odisha had 45.36 per cent coverage of ODF, Bihar 82.95 and Goa 5.84 per cent.

West Bengal and Sikkim are very close to achieving 100 per cent ODF coverage.

Regarding individual household latrines (IHHL) coverage, Goa, in spite of starting from a very high baseline, showed a saturation of around 70 per cent. Maharashtra and Karnataka showed shown significant improvements, it said.

In Odisha coverage is yet to achieve 90 per cent mark, whereas the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have shown significant improvements.

West Bengal continues to increase the coverage from its high base in 2012-13, and Bihar and UP have shown momentum since 2015-16.

