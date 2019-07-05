Hyderabad: Duo try to rape 5-year-old, held

On Sunday, two boys, who live opposite to that of the girl, took her their house, where they reportedly sexually abused the girl.

Hyderabad: Two siblings reportedly sexually abused a four-year-old girl child in their home.

According to the Cyberabad police, the girl’s parents work for daily wages.

“When the panicked girl cried and shouted for them, they let her go. She then went and informed her mother,” said the police.

The parents were apprehensive about complaining to the police. The police on receiving information about the incident counselled them and a complaint taken on Thursday.

The accused have been taken into custody and would be produced before a court, said an officer of the Cyberabad police.

He added that the girl would be sent for a medical test and also for counselling to help her overcome the trauma of the attack.